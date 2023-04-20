Cubs make roster move as Jameson Taillon heads to IL

Jameson Taillon placed on injured list by Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon is being placed on the injured list with what the team is calling a mild-to-moderate groin strain.

Taillon was set to start for the Cubs in Thursday's series opener vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. Instead, Javier Assad will be recalled from Triple-A Iowa and will toe the slab for the Cubs in the game.

In three starts this season, Taillon has an 0-2 record with a 4.50 ERA. He has struck out 16 batters and walked four in 14 innings of work, with a WHIP of 1.36 for the North Siders.

Assad began the season in the Cubs' bullpen, giving up six earned runs in 4.1 innings of work before being sent down to Iowa to stretch out in preparation for a starting role. He made one appearance for the Iowa club, giving up two earned runs in 2.2 innings.

Assad is currently in line to start games against the Dodgers and San Diego Padres during a crucial stretch of games at the Friendly Confines.

Assad will face Dodgers starter Michael Grove in the opener of a four-game series at Wrigley Field on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

