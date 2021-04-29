Cubs' Rizzo gets a good laugh after striking out Freeman

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GEORGE HENRY
·3 min read
  • Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) works as a relief pitcher in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) laughs after striking out Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman while filling in as a relief pitcher in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman high fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
1 / 3

Cubs Braves Baseball

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) works as a relief pitcher in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman loved facing Anthony Rizzo in a lopsided game Wednesday night.

He just didn’t like striking out.

Freeman, the reigning NL MVP of the Atlanta Braves, was 4 for 4 before stepping in against Rizzo, the Cubs’ first baseman who had pleaded with manager David Ross to let him face Freeman with Chicago wanting to save its bullpen in the seventh inning of a 10-0 loss.

“Obviously I’ve gotten to know Anthony over the years and our friendship has grown,” Freeman said. “We’ve gotten real close. I just wish I didn’t strike out.”

Both players were smiling broadly as Rizzo leaned in to get the signs with Freeman in the batter’s box. They didn’t stop grinning throughout the at-bat, even when Freeman whiffed on a 61 mph curveball.

Rizzo started playfully taunting Freeman once he was certain to face him.

“I was on the on-deck circle (in the top of the seventh), and I had a straight shot to Freddie,” Rizzo said. “I was kind of loosening my arm up. ‘I want you,’ pointing at him. It was fun.

"When Rossie asked if I wanted to pitch, obviously I’m not going to try to blow it out and hurt myself by any means, but I had to pitch around (Ronald Acuña Jr.) because he can do a lot of damage. Freddie was hot, 4 for 4, but the end of the day he’s 4 for 5 with a punchout and it helped lighten the mood here.”

Rizzo made his second career relief appearance — first since 2018 — and recorded his first strikeout. He retired the first batter he faced, Johan Camargo, and walked Acuña before Freeman stepped in.

None of his five pitches to Freeman topped 73 mph.

“I couldn’t stop laughing as I was going up to the plate,” Freeman said. “It’s a recipe for disaster.”

As soon as he struck out Freeman, Rizzo handed the ball to Ross, who came in to make a pitching change that sent Rizzo back to first and brought infielder Matt Duffy to the mound.

Freeman was still in good humor after the game, particularly after the three-time defending NL East champion Braves won their third straight over the Cubs and moved back to .500 for the first time since April 10.

“Oh gosh, but it’s been a good week,” Freeman said. “Some good laughs for a lot of people. That’s what baseball is. That’s what sports is — to put smiles on people’s faces. I was on the wrong side of it tonight but I’m OK with it. I’m sure a lot of people got some good smiles and laughs because that’s what it’s all about.”

For Ross, the Rizzo experiment helped lighten the mood in the Cubs’ dugout. Chicago has lost five straight.

“These guys are putting in a lot of work,” Ross said. “I’m super thankful for how hard they’re working and when you have a night like tonight you just take a mental break and enjoy it. That was a nice moment for Rizz. He told me he wanted to face Freddie so we let him do that. That was able to lighten the mood a little bit and then get to work tomorrow and try to win a baseball game.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Buxton's big game | FastCast

    Byron Buxton racks up five hits including a leadoff homer, plus Anthony Rizzo strikes out Freddie Freeman on this edition of FastCast

  • Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo strikes out Braves star Freddie Freeman amid blowout

    The reigning NL MVP is no match for Anthony Rizzo, apparently.

  • Freddie Freeman

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence announces Adidas deal

    Ahead of the 2021 NFL draft where he's projected to be the No.1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence signs a multi-year deal with Adidas.

  • Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes four years ago Tuesday. NFL analyst admits his mistake.

    Here is the moment Mahomes was drafted.

  • Oakleaf Hydrangeas Are the Color-Changing Shrubs Your Garden Has Been Missing

    Oakleaf hydrangeas aredifferent from other hydrangeas.Their leaves are shaped like oak leaves.They bloom in June with white flowers thatoften age into a beautiful pink or red color.But the real drama comes in fall whenthe leaves change to a deep merlot color.Oakleaf varieties can grow up to 10-feet tallin the right conditions and do the best inUSDA hardiness zones five through nine.Oakleaf hydrangeas can be grownfrom cuttings from mature shrubs orpurchased at your local garden center

  • Omar Uresti hangs on to win 53rd PGA Professional Championship

    Omar Uresti started Wednesday’s final round of the 53rd PGA Professional Championship with a seven-shot lead, and he needed most of it.

  • The Most Electric Player In Baseball

    Matt Williams takes a look at Byron Buxton's torrid start to the season along with top performers from Wednesday's games like Austin Riley. (Aaron Josefczyk-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Flossmoor man, 75, dies from COVID a month after 2nd vaccine dose

    A 75-year-old grandfather of four died from COVID-19 a month after receiving his second vaccine shot in what's being called a "breakthrough" case.

  • Phillies' Bryce Harper hit by pitch in face, "feels good"

    Phillies star Bryce Harper said he feels fine after being hit in the face by a 96.9 mph fastball Wednesday night, forcing him from Philadelphia's game against St. Louis. Harper was drilled in the left cheek by left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera's first pitch in the sixth inning. Cabrera drilled Didi Gregorius with another fastball on his next pitch.

  • Oregon’s assistant coach, Monica Vaughn, has qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open

    After nearly a dozen attempts, Oregon women's assistant golf coach Monica Vaughn is into the U.S. Women's Open.

  • 'It's not enough': Casey Stoney demands more than social media boycott

    Casey Stoney’s stance on sport’s social media boycott was crystal clear: “It’s not enough.”

  • Umpire makes awful obstruction call in Brewers vs. Marlins

    The umpiring crew for Brewers vs. Marlins Wednesday made arguably the worst ruling of the season, calling obstruction when there was absolutely no obstruction.

  • Trevor Bauer giving away #FreeNick cleats worn in support of suspended Reds outfielder

    Trevor Bauer tweeted that he'll autograph the #FreeNick cleats he wore and send them to a lucky fan who subscribes to his email list.

  • Dallas Cowboys are on their way to becoming this century’s Chicago Cubs | Opinion

    On draft day, we need to remember that anyone under 30 cannot tell you what it feels like to see the Cowboys play in the Super Bowl.

  • NBA betting: Championship odds shift with two huge bets on the ... Atlanta Hawks?

    BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.

  • Who are the top 5 most important Lakers? Owner Jeanie Buss draws heat for her answer

    Given the Lakers' history, any top-five answer is tough.

  • If a Deshaun Watson trade materializes during the 2021 NFL draft, it will be a one-team pursuit

    If a full-slate settlement were ever to happen in Watson’s legal cases, it would be with the aim of getting him traded to Miami.

  • NFL 2021 mock draft: Trevor Lawrence is No1 but who are the sleeper picks?

    This year’s top prospects are about to enter the professional ranks. We assess the best young players coming out of college as Thursday’s first round looms Trevor Lawrence is far ahead of the competition in this year’s NFL draft. Photograph: Ross D Franklin/AP Editor’s note: the list below is the players we believe teams will draft rather than who we think they should draft. 1) Jacksonville Jaguars Pick: Trevor Lawrence, quarterback, Clemson. The Jaguars cannot miss with Lawrence. He dominated from minute one as a freshman through to the end of his junior year and is seen as one of the most promising quarterbacks ever. He hits all three levels accurately, has a delicate touch and can keep a defense off balance with his running. Lawrence should be the face of Jacksonville’s franchise for a decade or more. 2) New York JetsPick: Zach Wilson, quarterback, BYU. Another dead cert is Wilson receiving New York’s crown of thorns. Incredible in his final season for BYU, he delivered the highest grade from a college passer ever recorded by Pro Football Focus, beating marks set by Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. His improvisational talent (much like his namesake in Seattle) makes him a great fit for Jets head coach Robert Saleh as there will be teething problems. Wilson will need more help in protection and weapons than his predecessor to flourish, but GM Joe Douglas appears to (maybe) have figured that problem out after a promising free agency. 3) San Francisco 49ers (from Houston, via Miami)Pick: Mac Jones, quarterback, Alabama. GM John Lynch has put faith in head coach Kyle Shanahan to find the team’s next franchise quarterback after moving up to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. They should go for Justin Fields but toasting Clemson with broken ribs in the college playoff semi-finals seems to have been overlooked because of (unfounded) questions about work ethic. Not the greatest of looks, but back to Jones. What he lacks in flashy big throws he makes up for with supreme decision-making and pinpoint accuracy. Sounds better than Jimmy G already. 4) Atlanta FalconsPick: Trey Lance, quarterback, North Dakota State. The Falcons start planning for the post-Matt Ryan era. Ryan turns 36 in May and with Matt Schaub finally gone, Lance can immediately step in as his backup. The Falcons can nab the best running QB in the class – and he has a huge, if sometimes inaccurate, arm. 5) Cincinnati BengalsPick: Penei Sewell, offensive tackle, Oregon. Cincinnati may consider upgrading their gossamer-thin o-line so that Joe Burrow doesn’t need to run for his life every time he drops back. Sewell should give his QB some room to work. He allowed only 15 pressures on 706 blocking attempts in college and, helpfully for the Bengals’ mediocre running game, he is a master at breaking open lanes too. 6) Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia) Pick: Kyle Pitts, tight end, Florida. Miami pick up a premium offensive weapon. A supreme playmaker, the comparisons with George Kittle and Travis Kelce will worry the AFC East if he lands with the Dolphins. Should kick on QB Tua Tagovailoa’s development too. 7) Detroit LionsPick: Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver, LSU. The cupboard is bare at receiver (and everywhere else) for the Lions after losing Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones in free agency. The Lions take the best on the board in Chase. The receiver’s pace and ability to create late separation should give Jared Goff a better chance of picking up a few wins while Detroit’s rebuild continues into next season. 8) Carolina PanthersPick: Devonta Smith, wide receiver, Alabama. Heisman winner Smith is the tonic Sam Darnold needs to make an instant splash in Carolina (I still believe, Sam). A daunting Panthers offense could be in the making with Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore around too. 9) Denver Broncos Pick: Justin Fields, quarterback, Ohio State. The mission to replace Peyton Manning is finally over, five long Brock Osweiler nightmare-laced years forgotten. Fields mercifully falls in Denver’s lap after being unfairly pegged to flame out like fellow Buckeye Dwayne Haskins. He will do anything but. 10) Dallas CowboysPick: Patrick Surtain, cornerback, Alabama. Dallas need urgent help at cornerback. Surtain is a solid bet after putting up three years of efficient production for Alabama and fits Dan Quinn’s hybrid 4-3 scheme. 11) New York GiantsPick: Kwity Paye, edge rusher, Michigan. The G-men were surprisingly stout against the run last season but struggled against the pass. Paye has great quickness and strength, perfect tools for creating quarterback pressure or setting the edge. 12) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco, via Miami)Pick: Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver, Alabama. The veterans have flown the coop, while JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Jalen Reagor appear unfortunate busts, so receiver talent is top of the agenda. Waddle’s explosive speed will stretch the field adding a deep threat for Jalen Hurts or living statue Joe Flacco. 13) Los Angeles ChargersPick: Christian Darrisaw, offensive tackle, Virginia Tech. LA have their quarterback but need one final piece on their revamped offensive line. Incumbent left tackle Trey Pipkins was fifth in missed blocks in 2020 while 6ft 5in, 322lb Darrisaw only coughed up six in 293 attempts last season. Justin Herbert, MVP? 14) Minnesota VikingsPick: Rashawn Slater, offensive tackle, Northwestern. Kirk Cousins needs help: an average of three sacks a game punished their quarterback last season. The Vikings’ best bet is Slater. Five pressures allowed in 11 starts in the Big Ten should help keep Cousins from being acquainted with the ground quite so often. 15) New England PatriotsPick: Christian Barmore, defensive tackle, Alabama. Unless New England trade up, or have Jimmy G on their radar, the sensible pick is adding a stud on the interior to bring back the trademark fire on defense. Barmore is an elite pass rusher and run stuffer, a Belichickian dream. 16) Arizona CardinalsPick: Jaycee Horn, cornerback, Virginia Tech. The Cardinals waved goodbye to their starting corner pairing so they reach for Horn. A fierce defender in man coverage who can be a shutdown starter from the off in Arizona. 17) Las Vegas Raiders Micah Parsons could be chasing Patrick Mahomes for years to come. Photograph: Barry Reeger/AP Pick: Micah Parsons, linebacker, Penn State. The Raiders might need more help on the o-line but Parsons is too good to pass on. Electric in stopping the run and rushing the passer. Patrick Mahomes may not quake in his cleats but some help stopping him regularly dropping 35 points on you feels the right option. 18) Miami DolphinsPick: Teven Jenkins, offensive tackle, Oklahoma State. Miami keep building for Tagovailoa. Confidence was in short supply for their rookie, and he will benefit from greater trust in his protection with Jenkins holding the fort. Should start from week one, an outstanding, brutal pass and run blocker. 19) WashingtonPick: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker, Notre Dame. Washington might be tempted by a left tackle but Owusu-Koramoah’s ability to improve Ron Rivera’s already nasty defense could keep the cupcake NFC East locked up for another year. Frequently lined up in the slot for Notre Dame, versatility is his strong suit. 20) Chicago BearsPick: Trevon Moehrig, safety, TCU. The Bears backfield could be a dangerous place to visit with the addition of Moehrig. He excels in the slot and at free safety while doing his best work as part of a tandem, so working with 2018 All-Pro Eddie Jackson bodes well. 21) Indianapolis ColtsPick: Jaelan Phillips, edge rusher, Miami. The Colts could use a partner for DeForest Buckner. Phillips has an alarming injury history but his knack of breezing past offensive lineman is unique in this class. A risk but with potential for huge reward. 22) Tennessee TitansPick: Rashod Bateman, wide receiver, Minnesota. Bateman can swing to Ryan Tannehill’s rescue out wide or in the slot. He was knocked for a lack of athleticism, but the Titans will benefit from the draft cognoscenti’s lack of empathy regarding a brutal bout of Covid for the receiver that left Bateman bedridden for two weeks and 10lbs lighter. 23) New York Jets (from Seattle)Pick: Gregory Rousseau, edge rusher, Miami. Rousseau is boom or bust but Robert Saleh’s defense needs talent on the edge to succeed. There is a small sample size of his work to assess after he was injured as a freshman and then opted out due to Covid concerns. But Rousseau led the ACC in sacks and tackles for a loss in 13 games back in 2019. 24) Pittsburgh SteelersPick: Alijah Vera-Tucker, offensive tackle, USC. Pittsburgh’s offensive line needs major surgery to get the running game going again. Vera-Tucker can play both guard and tackle while specialising in run blocking. Perfect … if they can find another Le’Veon Bell in round two. 25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LA Rams)Pick: Elijah Moore, wide receiver, Ole Miss. They have their star quarterback but Lawrence needs targets. Moore fits the bill as a receiver with speed who excels in the slot and has the often overlooked skill of slipping those in pursuit. 26) Cleveland BrownsPick: Jamin Davis, linebacker, Kentucky. Davis finds a new home in Cleveland. A likely starter come September considering the Browns’ talent-lite linebacking crew. Davis chases runners down with ease and can play on the inside or outside. 27) Baltimore RavensPick: Azeez Ojulari, edge rusher, Georgia. Ojulari is undersized but as fast as lightning with sublime technique. If he hits the gym in Baltimore he has a host of veterans to learn from while bolstering their pass rush. 28) New Orleans Saints Terrace Marshall Jr could remain in Louisiana and join the Saints. Photograph: Brett Duke/AP Pick: Terrace Marshall Jr, wide receiver, LSU. Marshall would be a great asset if New Orleans take the Jameis Winston route at quarterback. A downfield threat who catches contested balls with ease. 29) Green Bay PackersPick: Greg Newsome, cornerback, Northwestern. The Packers have no glaring holes in the roster but Newsome would be a great partner for second-team All-Pro Jaire Alexander. Airtight coverage will leave receivers in the NFC North gasping for air. 30) Buffalo BillsPick: Carlos Basham Jr, edge rusher, Wake Forest. Buffalo’s pass rush needs a refresh with Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison into their 30s. Basham is an explosive 285lb force of nature who any tackle will hate blocking. A positive coronavirus test cut his final year short but he should slot straight into the Bills’ rotation on defense. 31) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City)Pick: Jayson Oweh, edge rusher, Penn State. Oweh’s technique is not perfect but his unbelievable athletic ability balances his deficiencies somewhat. A roll of the dice and another defensive talent to help drive a deep playoff run. 32) Tampa Bay BuccaneersPick: Levi Onwuzurike, defensive tackle, Washington. The Bucs need defensive depth. Onwuzurike as an understudy to Vita Vea fits the bill. There are few better to show the rookie how to wreak havoc from the inside.

  • Nikola Jokic blocks Zion Williamson at the rim to secure controversial win for Nuggets

    He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.