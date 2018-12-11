Cubs ripple effects from Andrew McCutchen's deal with Phillies originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

LAS VEGAS - The Cubs would still like to add another hitter and some leadership to their roster, but Andrew McCutchen won't be the guy to check both boxes.

McCutchen agreed to a 3-year deal worth a reported $50 million (with an option for a fourth year) with the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday afternoon in a move that will have plenty of ripple effects around the league:

Phillies in agreement with Andrew McCutchen pending physical. It will be three yr deal — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) December 11, 2018

Cutch gets 50M for 3 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 11, 2018

The Cubs were never directly linked to the 32-year-old outfielder, but McCutchen is known as a clubhouse leader and a seasoned veteran - something Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer hope to add to their young core of position players for 2019.

However, Hoyer admitted Monday evening at the Winter Meetings it was more likely the Cubs would address their leadership deficiency with a bench bat given the shape of the current roster.

The move also means the Phillies may be out of the Bryce Harper Sweepstakes given they just tied up a good amount of money to fill one of their outfield holes:

Sounds like this means Bryce Harper out in #phillies plans. I've been told they will not wait and big free agents . They will not play games with their agents. They will move on. That would go for Machado as well. @SportsRadioWIP https://t.co/jD58VJQT7X — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) December 11, 2018

The Phillies have long been seen as a frontrunner for Harper this winter given the "stupid" amount of money they have available and ready to spend over the offseason.

If the McCutchen move means the Phillies are out on Harper, that's good news for the Cubs, who are still hanging around the sweepstakes, even if on the outskirts.

However, there are conflicting reports on this front:

Both @MattGelb and I are hearing same from multiple sources. Told addition of McCutchen would NOT preclude #Phillies from signing another outfielder, whether it's Harper or someone else. https://t.co/ToylyfCwL7 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 11, 2018

The Phillies could use multiple outfielders and middle-of-the-order bats in their lineup and McCutchen's average annual salary of $16+ million isn't enough to completely tie down Philadelphia's ownership.

If the Cubs miss out on - or can't afford - Harper this winter, McCutchen could've been a solid Plan B as a guy who sports a career .378 on-base percentage and is still a very valuable hitter even as he ages. But the Cubs maintain they're expecting most of their offensive improvements to come from within this winter as young players continue to progress and develop.

McCutchen also brings a lot to a Phillies lineup that also faded down the stretch last year after beginning the season as a contender in the National League playoff race.

The Phillies already have a ton of quality starting pitching options led by Aaron Nola and Jake Arrieta and now they're adding solid veteran hitters around budding star Rhys Hoskins. Between the McCutchen deal and the Jean Segura trade with the Mariners earlier this winter, the Phillies have formed a much-improved middle of the order as they hope younger guys like Odubel Herrera, Scott Kingery and Nick Williams take the next step offensively.

The Cubs have plenty of work to do in their own division, but the NL East is shaping up to be one hell of a division as well.

The NL playoff race will be awfully fun in 2019.