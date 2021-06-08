Cubs reveal 'Wrigleyville' City Connect uniforms, honoring all 77 Chicago neighborhoods

Nike unveiled the alternate City Connect jerseys Tuesday for the Chicago Cubs, which honor the city's 77 neighborhoods.

Mostly navy blue with light blue accents to honor the colors of the Flag of Chicago, the jersey features "Wrigleyville" across the chest in white letters mirroring the shape of the marquee outside Wrigley Field. The jerseys also feature a patch on the left sleeve that showcases the Chicago municipal device, which looks like a "Y" and is a nod to the Wolf Point, where the branches of the Chicago River meet.

The caps feature one, six-point star that appears on the flag in the middle of the team's iconic "C" on the hats. All 77 neighborhoods are noted on the uniforms.

This jersey is deeply inspired by all 77 neighborhoods.



It's a nod to Second City symbolism and Cubbie culture because Wrigleyville is not just a place, it’s a feeling. pic.twitter.com/AHNYWGGsWQ — Nike Diamond (@nikediamond) June 8, 2021

One potential issue is that Wrigleyville, technically, isn't one of Chicago's 77 neighborhoods. The district, which is where Wrigley Field is located in Chicago's North Side, is actually within Lakeview, one of the city's designated 77 neighborhoods.

The Cubs will wear the uniforms Saturday for their home game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cubs are one of seven clubs partnering with Nike to use City Connect uniforms this season, which intend to honor the unique cultures of the respective home markets.

"One of the pillars of the Cubs organization is to 'be a good neighbor,' " Cubs vice president of marketing Lauren Fritts said Tuesday in a statement. "We’re aware of the impact we have not only on the neighborhood surrounding us, but on all of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods. Cubs fans don’t just reside on the North Side, and the work we do as an organization and through Cubs Charities isn’t specific to just one neighborhood. Rather than simply unveil a new jersey, we wanted to use City Connect as a platform to unite our diverse city and celebrate those doing good in their neighborhood."

Nike had already unveiled City Connect uniforms for the White Sox, Marlins and Red Sox. The three remaining teams to have City Connect uniforms revealed are the Arizona Diamondbacks (June 18), San Francisco Giants (July 9) and Los Angeles Dodgers (August 18).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cubs reveal new 'Wrigleyville' City Connect uniforms