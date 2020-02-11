The Cubs have reportedly signed Jason Kipnis to a minor-league deal

Now we know what he meant when Theo Esptein told reporters that they were still focused on a few smaller moves.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Cubs have signed second baseman Jason Kipnis. The deal is worth $1 million before any performance incentives:

Jason Kipnis to Cubs. Minors deal for the Glenbrook North product. 1M plus incentives. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 11, 2020

Given the team's reluctance to rush Nico Hoerner into a full-time role, it stands to reason that Kipnis will be the teams' Opening Day second baseman. Over his nine year career – all with the Cleveland Indians – Kipnis batted .261/.333/.417 with a 103 wRC+. It's been a rough few years for the veteran, though – he hasn't posted a wRC+ over 100 (league average) since 2016. FanGraphs metrics still like his defense, for what it's worth.

Kipnis is from Illinois, and already has a bit of illustrious Cubs history to his name:

Jason Kipnis (Northbrook): first Illinois-born player to hit a #WorldSeries Home Run at Wrigley Field — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) October 30, 2016

