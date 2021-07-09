Cubs reportedly scouting Mets prospects ahead of 2021 MLB trade deadline

Mets spring training/minor league ballpark Clover Park external view in 2020

The Cubs are sellers, according to Ken Rosenthal, and they might want to sell to the Mets with the MLB trade deadline later this month.

Per The Athletic, a Cubs scout was recently at a St. Lucie Mets game.

On June 13, the Cubs were 11 games over .500 (38-27) and tied for the NL Central lead. Since then, they have lost 17 of their last 22 games -- that span includes an 11-game losing streak.

Entering Friday, they are 9.5 games back in the division, and with plenty of impending free agents on their roster, it's no surprise that they find themselves looking to sell.

The Mets have been linked to Kris Bryant since before the season even started, and SNY contributor John Harper thinks Zach Davies is the best option for the Mets' starting rotation at the deadline.

Davies owns a 2.86 ERA (22 earned runs/69.1 innings) in his last 13 starts -- that span includes a rocky outing where he allowed eight earned in six innings against the Miami Marlins on June 18. With David Peterson and Joey Lucchesi injured, the Mets have fared well with spot-starters, especially Tylor Megill, as they await the returns of Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco. But at the moment, they lack legitimate starting pitching depth.

Meanwhile, Bryant was named an All-Star for the fourth time in his career with a slashline of .268/.349/.498. He has also split his time fairly evenly between third base and the corner outfield, and with a poor defender in J.D. Davis, along with Jonathan Villar's bat just not being up to par with Davis' or Bryant's, the 2016 NL MVP would automatically become their best option at third base, arguably on both sides.

Both players would be big boosts to the current NL East-leading roster, but probably expensive, and SNY's Andy Martino has noted that the Mets want to hold on to their top prospects.

"I don't consider anyone untouchable, but realistically, there's gonna be guys that we definitely prioritize and see as a big part of the future of the Mets,” acting GM Zack Scott said at Citi Field Monday.