Jason Kipnis grew up in suburban Northbrook and played against the Cubs in the 2016 World Series. He may soon be joining his hometown team.

The 32-year-old second baseman is reportedly close to a minor league deal with the Cubs, according to multiple reports.

Theo: "We'll probably have a couple small moves, adding guys on minor league deals. "



Expect Glenbrook North's very own Jason Kipnis to be one of them. Cubs zeroing in. The second most famous alum from there.



— Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) February 11, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cubs are working on a Minor League/NRI contract with FA second baseman Jason Kipnis. Still has to take physical with team. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) February 11, 2020





The Glenbrook North grad was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 2009 and has been with the Indians ever since. The two-time All-Star has seen a dip in his production the last few seasons and injuries have limited his playing time.

Kipnis-Cubs rumors are nothing new this offseason and they make sense. Nico Hoerner has impressed the Cubs with his quick rise through the minors, but he's not a lock for second base on Opening Day. Kipnis could provide competition in spring training.

If Kipnis can replicate some of the production from earlier in his career, he could be a bit of a steal. However, Kipnis hit a combined .236/.305/.403 from 2017-2019.

There's also reported interest from the Oakland A's, which came out earlier on Tuesday.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Chicago Cubs easily on your device.

Cubs reportedly nearing deal with local product Jason Kipnis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago