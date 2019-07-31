Cubs reportedly move on from Carl Edwards Jr., sending reliever to Padres

Carl Edwards Jr. was once labeled as the Cubs closer of the future. Now, he's on the move.

Almost an hour after MLB's trade deadline ended, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported that the Cubs have traded Edwards to the San Diego Padres.

Cubs also traded Carl Edwards Jr. to the Padres, per source — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) July 31, 2019

The Cubs received 27-year-old left-hander Brack Wieck in return for Edwards.

Edwards has struggled for the last calendar year or so and has been demoted to Triple-A twice this season. The 27-year-old holds a 5.87 ERA in 20 games (15 1/3 innings) this season, walking nine batters with 17 strikeouts over that span. This comes on the heels of his 5.14 ERA in 11 games (seven innings) in September 2018.

Wieck has made just 35 appearances in his MLB career, holding a 5.40 ERA.

With today's trade, the two Cubs players who pitched the last inning of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series are no longer with the team. Mike Montgomery was traded to the Royals earlier this month.

