Cubs reportedly ‘exceptionally impressed’ by Joe Espada in managerial search

As the Cubs peruse over their list of managerial candidates, one name reportedly made a strong impression following his interview with the team.

According to NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan, Astros bench coach Joe Espada left the Cubs front office "exceptionally impressed" following his interview on Monday.

Houston source tells me Astros coach Joe Espada had a sensational interview w/Cubs front office. "He gave Theo + Jed a lot to think about. They really liked him + came away exceptionally impressed. Was it enough to overcome David Ross's relationship w/Theo and Jed? We'll see." — David Kaplan (@thekapman) October 17, 2019

Espada, 44, has spent the last two seasons as Astros bench coach following three seasons as Yankees third base coach. He is one of MLB's more sought after managerial candidates this winter and one of three known external candidates for the Cubs' opening, along with Joe Girardi and Gabe Kapler.

Former Cubs catcher and current front office assistant David Ross has been the presumed front runner for the Cubs' opening. But based on Kaplan's report, Espada clearly has given Epstein and Co. something to think about, which makes sense, considering Espada is coming from an innovative Astros organization.

Epstein said at his end-of-season press conference that there's no timeline for the Cubs' managerial search. However, MLB prefers teams to not make big announcements during the World Series, which kicks off on Oct. 22. Thus, the Cubs may not make an announcement for little while longer, though this is purely speculation.

