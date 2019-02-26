Cubs reportedly 'checked in' on Bryce Harper, but are still a long shot originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

As far as newsworthy updates in the Bryce Harper saga, this isn't high on the list.

However, the Cubs reportedly did at least reach out to Harper and his representation at some point this offseason. That's what MLB Network insider Jon Heyman said during a radio interview with Jon Marks & Ike Reese on 94 WIP in Philadelphia.

Heyman said the Cubs have "checked in" with Harper. This doesn't mean they did so recently or will do so again, but Heyman was describing the Cubs' interest and pursuit among a list of potential so-called "mystery" teams that could surprise in the Harper sweepstakes.

"At some point in this, the Cubs have checked in, the Braves have checked in, different teams there's only been hints of them being involved," Heyman said. "I would say that teams have checked in that we haven't heard much of, or anything of, but whether they are really a true mystery team that has a real shot, I wouldn't vouch for it. I think the Cubs are a long shot at this point. I think the Braves are a long shot at this point."

That shouldn't give Cubs fans much hope, but it does mean they at least did their due diligence when it came to Harper. This goes hand in hand with a report that the Cubs talked with Harper back in December and "urged" Team Harper to wait before accepting an offer from another team. Turns out they had plenty of time, but that still showed some level of interest from the Cubs.

Heyman also described the Phillies as "the team that makes the most sense" and said if he had to pick, he would go with the Phillies. He also put the Dodgers and Giants in his top three as far as most likely landing spots for Harper.





