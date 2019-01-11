Cubs reportedly agree on arbitration-avoiding deals with seven players, including the suspended Addison Russell originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Cubs have reportedly settled with a host of their arbitration-eligible players, including suspended shortstop Addison Russell.

Russell is reported to be getting a one-year deal worth $3.4 million, with bonuses built in should he be on the major league roster for a certain number of days this season following the conclusion of his suspension - handed down by Major League Baseball at the end of last season in the wake of detailed descriptions of mental, emotional and physical abuse by Russell's ex-wife, Melisa Reidy - which will last through roughly the first month of the season.

Some of that $3.4 million will be taken out of Russell's salary while he's suspended, so the bonuses allow him a chance to make that money back should he stay on the roster, as explained by the Sun-Times' Gordon Wittenmeyer.

Russell, who will lose about 540K of his 3.4M base because of DV suspension to start season, recoups all of that if he reaches 4 bonuses of 100K for 30, 60, 90, 120 days on active roster and final 200K bonus for 150 days. https://t.co/6vPWTiWXWr — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) January 11, 2019

Russell, though, wasn't the only Cub to reportedly agree to a new deal and avoid the arbitration process. Reports have numbers for third baseman Kris Bryant, NL MVP runner-up Javy Báez, starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks, outfielder Kyle Schwarber, swingman Mike Montgomery and relief pitcher C.J. Edwards.

Source: The Cubs have reached agreements with Kris Bryant ($12.9 million) and Javier Baez ($5.2 million), avoiding arbitration hearings against two of their biggest stars. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) January 11, 2019

Javier Baez settles at 5.2M #cubs — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 11, 2019

Kyle Hendricks receives $7.405 million deal with #Cubs on one year deal, avoiding arbitration — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 11, 2019

Kyle Schwarber gets $3.39 million from #Cubs — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 11, 2019

Montgomery avoids arbitration with $2.44m deal — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) January 11, 2019

Source: The Cubs and reliever Carl Edwards Jr. have settled on a one-year, $1.5 million contract, avoiding arbitration. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) January 11, 2019

These numbers have long been projected, but with the contracts officially agreed to, the Cubs now have an even more exact layout of their 2019 payroll, a big roadblock in their ability to augment the roster this offseason.

