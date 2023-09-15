Cubs reinstate Marcus Stroman from 15-day IL ahead of pivotal series vs. Diamondbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a surprise move ahead of the team's most important series of the season, the Chicago Cubs have activated All-Star starting pitcher Marcus Stroman from the 15-day IL, optioning reliever Daniel Palencia to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding the move, the team announced.

The announcement comes after several reports implied that Stroman was ahead of schedule in his recovery from a rib cartilage fracture, with the starter throwing several bullpen sessions in the past week.

While now on the team's active roster, the extent of Stroman's role for the Cubs down the stretch is still a bit unclear.

Perhaps the team's first-half MVP with little doubt, Stroman held a 2.28 ERA and 9-4 record through his first 16 starts of the year, though problems with a blister beginning in the Cubs' June series against the St. Louis Cardinals in London started what was a prolonged rough stretch for Stroman.

Despite just posting one quality start after his June 25 London appearance, Stroman still holds solid numbers on the season, putting up a 3.85 ERA with 50 walks and 111 strikeouts in 128.2 innings of work.

With the Cubs in the heat of a playoff race, Stroman implied that he would be willing to take on any role to help the team win, sparking conversation of the All-Star potentially helping the Cubs' ailing bullpen.

While there may be uncertainty as to how Stroman will contribute for the Cubs in the final two weeks of the season, the return of the team's Opening Day starter is extremely welcome news, especially in the wake of closer Adbert Alzolay heading to the IL.

The Cubs will start off their three-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix at 8:40 p.m. local time, with the North Siders needing a sweep to win the tiebreaker over the Snakes.

