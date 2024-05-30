Cubs recall OF Pete Crow-Armstrong from Triple-A ahead of Thursday afternoon’s series finale in Milwaukee

CHICAGO — “PCA” is coming back to MLB.

The Chicago Cubs have recalled outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong from Triple-A Iowa, the team announced on its official X account Thursday morning, prior to the team’s series finale against the Brewers in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon.

This will be the third stint in the big leagues for the Cubs’ prized prospect after he made his MLB debut late last season. Crow-Armstrong has technically “graduated” from official prospect status, but he entered 2024 as the No. 1 prospect in the Cubs organization and the No. 16 prospect overall in MLB, according to MLB Pipeline’s preseason prospect rankings.

The Cubs also announced they optioned infielder Luis Vázquez back to Triple-A Iowa to make room for Crow-Armstrong ahead of Thursday’s game.

Crow-Armstrong’s most recent call-up comes as the Cubs are in desperate need of offense. They’ve lost seven of their last 10 games and are trying to secure a split of the four-game series in Milwaukee.

The second-place Cubs trail the first-place Brewers by 4.5 games in the NL Central entering Thursday’s series finale. They’re also now tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for second place and sit at an even .500 (28-28) entering Thursday.

Crow-Armstrong failed to record a hit in 19 plate appearances over 13 games after being called up to the big leagues late last season. He came back up in late April this season and played in 23 games with the Cubs. He recorded his first MLB hit and homer during that time, totaling 13 hits, nine RBI, four runs and five stolen bases before being optioned back to Triple-A on May 21.

Crow-Armstrong went on a tear for the I-Cubs after being sent back down, going 12-of-31 with four doubles and three homers in seven games.

Crow-Armstrong was selected in the first round (No. 19 overall) by the New York Mets in the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft. He was acquired by the Cubs organization in the July 2021 trade deadline deal that sent Javier Báez, Trevor Williams and cash to the Mets.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.