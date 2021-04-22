Cubs recall Nico Hoerner, place Joc Pederson on 10-day IL

Cubs recall Hoerner, place Pederson on IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Nico Hoerner is coming to town.

The Cubs have recalled Hoerner from the South Bend alternate site, the team announced Thursday. The spot on the roster opened as the Cubs placed left fielder Joc Pederson on the 10-day injured list with left wrist tendonitis.

Hoerner will be available for the Cubs’ Thursday game against the Mets at Wrigley Field.

The 23-year-old infielder entered spring as a top candidate for an everyday role at second base, but David Bote claimed that spot before Opening Day.

Hoerner began the season at the Cubs’ South Bend alternate site. Fast-tracked to the big leagues when injuries plagued the Cubs late in the 2019 season, Hoerner still has never played in Triple-A.

Pederson’s IL move is retroactive to Wednesday. Pederson, an offseason addition, had the best spring training of any Cubs position player. But his bat went quiet as the season began. He’s batting .137 with two extra-base hits in 16 games.

With Pederson on the IL, the Cubs are carrying three outfielders on the active roster. But third baseman Kris Bryant’s ability to play the outfield gives the team flexibility. On Thursday, Bryant is scheduled to start in right field for the second consecutive game. Hoerner also can play in the outfield.

