Cubs rally to split day-night doubleheader with Marlins on Saturday; 4-game series concludes Sunday afternoon

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie left-hander Shota Imanaga finally gave up an earned run Saturday night.

The Chicago Cubs offense was there to pick him up — and wash away the taste from a tough loss just hours before in the process.

Cody Bellinger and Alexander Canario homered, and the Cubs rallied to beat the Miami Marlins, 5-3, on Saturday night to earn a split of a day-night doubleheader.

In the opener, Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer off Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay in the top of the ninth inning in the Marlins’ 3-2 victory.

In the nightcap, Imanaga (3-0) gave up three runs — two of those earned — in six innings for the Cubs, who have won six of their last seven games. Imanaga’s scoreless streak to begin his major-league career ended in the fourth inning at 18 2/3 innings, but his season ERA is still a sparkling 0.84.

Héctor Neris worked around a single in the ninth to pick up his first save in two chances.

Josh Bell homered for the Marlins, whose overall record slipped to 5-17.

The teams conclude their four-game weekend series at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 1:20 p.m., with the Cubs trying to take three of four. After a day off Monday, Chicago continues its seven-game homestand with a three-game series against the Houston Astros from Tuesday through Thursday.

Cubs rally in nightcap

The Cubs trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth in Saturday’s second game but rallied, scoring four runs.

Canario connected on a 416-foot drive to left field for his first homer of the season, chasing Roddery Muñoz and pulling the Cubs within one. Michael Busch followed with a two-run single off Anthony Bender (0-1). Busch, who was acquired in a January trade with Los Angeles, is 19-for-51 in his last 14 games.

“Relentless, one through nine, everyone gives quality at-bats, and it just seems like it’s just a matter of time sometimes,” Bellinger said. “That’s a good feeling, and just quality at-bats every single day. That leads to a lot of success.”

Bellinger hit a solo shot off Muñoz in the first for a 1-0 Cubs lead. Muñoz struck out seven in five innings, allowing two runs and two hits in his big-league debut.

“I was a little bit nervous out there, I’m not going to lie, but in my mind I was focused, and I knew I just had to be confident out there, and I think I did that,” Muñoz said through an interpreter.

Bell reached on shortstop Nico Hoerner’s fielding error and scored on Tim Anderson’s double off Imanaga to tie it in the fourth. Jazz Chisholm Jr. then singled to give the Marlins the lead.

Bell hit a solo shot in the sixth off Imanaga, who signed a $53 million, four-year contract with the Cubs in January.

“Kind of similar to last start, struggled a little bit,” Imanaga said through an interpreter.

Cubs drop opener

Luis Arraez collected three hits for Miami in the first game. He singled with one out in the ninth, then De La Cruz followed with a drive to left-center for his fifth homer after he also went deep in each of his previous two games.

Manager Skip Schumaker said the Marlins were planning to pinch-run for De La Cruz if he got on base. De La Cruz didn’t like that idea and offered an alternative.

“I told them, ‘What do you mean, a pinch-runner? I’m going to get a homer here. You’re not going to need to do that,’” De La Cruz said through an interpreter.

It was the fourth blown save in seven chances for Alzolay (1-2).

“We need Adbert to get outs,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Regardless of where it is, we need Adbert to be an effective member of the bullpen. I strongly believe that he will be.”

Calvin Faucher (1-0) struck out four in two scoreless innings, and Tanner Scott earned his third save.

De La Cruz hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

The doubleheader was scheduled after rain postponed Thursday’s series opener.

Anderson, a two-time All-Star during eight seasons with the White Sox, went 1-for-5 on Saturday while receiving boos.

Trainer’s room

Cubs: OF Ian Happ (left hamstring tightness) was out Saturday after he left following six innings Friday. Counsell said Happ is unlikely to be in the lineup Sunday.

Up next

RHP Edward Cabrera (0-0, 1.50 ERA) is set to start for Miami in Sunday’s series finale against the Cubs and RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 12.71).

