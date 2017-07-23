Cubs rally to give Lester much-deserved win

Jon Lester was impressive to help the Chicago Cubs to a seventh win in eight MLB games as they beat the St Louis Cardinals 3-2.

The Chicago Cubs rallied to claim a win in MLB, while Wilmer Flores stood up for the New York Mets on Saturday.

One day after suffering a meltdown in the eighth inning, the Cubs staged a comeback of their own in a 3-2 win over the St Louis Cardinals.

Chicago (50-46) earned their seventh win in eight games thanks to Jon Lester's fantastic outing.

Lester tossed 5.2 innings of perfect baseball, but his bid was broken up by opposing pitcher Adam Wainwright. He later gave up back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning.

It looked like the Cubs were going to drop another game due to a poor eighth, but their mostly quiet bats collected three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

San Diego Padres 4-5 San Francisco Giants

St Louis Cardinals 2-3 Chicago Cubs

Houston Astros 8-4 Baltimore Orioles

Milwaukee Brewers 9-8 Philadelphia Phillies

Detroit Tigers 5-6 Minnesota Twins

Miami Marlins 5-4 Cincinnati Reds

Oakland Athletics 5-6 New York Mets

Texas Rangers 4-3 Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays 1-2 Cleveland Indians

Chicago White Sox 2-7 Kansas City Royals

Pittsburgh Pirates 3-7 Colorado Rockies

Washington Nationals 4-3 Arizona Diamondbacks

Boston Red Sox 3-7 Los Angeles Angels

Atlanta Braves 2-6 Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Yankees 5-6 Seattle Mariners

FABULOUS FLORES

Mets second baseman Flores hit his second career walk-off home run to lead New York to a 6-5 win against the Athletics. Flores finished the game two-for-five with the solo home run and a double.

ZIMMERMANN STILL STRUGGLING

The Tigers may have a major problem on their hands with starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann. The high-priced free agent from 2016 was torched for five earned runs on nine hits and four walks in just 3.2 innings in a 6-5 loss against the Twins. Zimmermann, who is set to make $74million from 2018-2020, is now 6-8 with a 5.81 ERA this season.

HERRERA HOMERS

Odubel Herrera went four-for-four with a home run and two doubles, but the Phillies lost 9-8 to the Brewers after trailing 8-1 at one point.

BLUE JAYS AT INDIANS

Cleveland (50-45) will try to continue their steady rise back into the form that sent them to the World Series last year by sending ace Corey Kluber (7-3, 2.86 ERA) to the mound to face off against J.A. Happ (3-6, 3.55 ERA) and the Blue Jays (44-53). The Indians' rotation has struggled this year, but Danny Salazar was great in his return Saturday, and Kluber has been electric all year.