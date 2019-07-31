Cubs pull off last-second deal for Nicholas Castellanos at trade deadline

The Chicago Cubs waited until the last possible second, but they got their man. The team managed to pull off a deal for Detroit Tigers outfielder Nicholas Castellanos.

In return, the Tigers will receive pitchers Alex Lange and Paul Richan, according to Craig Mish.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Paul Richan and Alex Lange go from the Cubs to Tigers for Castellanos. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 31, 2019

Lange, 23, has a 5.82 ERA over two minor-league levels. The 22-year-old Richan has a 3.97 ERA in 93 innings at High A.

The 27-year-old Castellanos is hitting .273/.328/.462, with 11 home runs. Castellanos is in the final year of his contract, and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Nicholas Castellanos is going to the Cubs. (AP)

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: