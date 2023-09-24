Cubs' playoff update: Magic number, wild card standings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs wrapped up the home portion of their schedule on Sunday, beating the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field.

Their opponents in the ongoing wild card race in the National League all held serve, ensuring that the season’s final week will feature plenty of chaos and uncertainty.

Here are the latest updates from the race.

How Sunday unfolded:

The Cubs finished off a sweep of the Rockies at Wrigley Field, earning a 4-3 victory on the back of a Patrick Wisdom home run that capped yet another comeback over Colorado.

The Miami Marlins kept pace with the Cubs again, earning a win over the Milwaukee Brewers on South Beach.

The Arizona Diamondbacks weathered a lengthy rain delay to beat the New York Yankees 7-1. They’ll take on the Bronx Bombers again Monday before heading to Chicago to play the White Sox.

The Cincinnati Reds kept their playoff hopes alive as they beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2.

Here are the wild card standings:

Phillies: 86-69

Diamondbacks: 82-73

Cubs: 82-74

Marlins: 81-75 (1 GB)

Reds: 80-77 (2.5 GB)

Giants: 77-78 (4.5 GB)

What is the Cubs’ magic number?

With the win, the Cubs’ magic number has dropped to six, and they’ll be preparing for a road trip to wrap up the regular season.

The Cubs will head to Atlanta to take on the Braves starting on Tuesday, and they’ll face the Brewers in Milwaukee beginning Friday.

The Marlins, the Cubs’ closest opponents, will head out on a season-ending road trip, starting in New York against the Mets on Tuesday and then to Pittsburgh to battle the Pirates starting Friday.

