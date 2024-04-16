Cubs place Seiya Suzuki on 10-day injured list with right oblique strain

PHOENIX (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed right fielder Seiya Suzuki on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain Monday.

The 29-year-old Suzuki, in his second season with the Cubs after coming over from Japan, had a similar injury last year on the left side and missed six weeks. This one occurred Sunday when he was running to first base, Suzuki said.

“It’s not as serious as last year’s injury,” he said through a translator. “I’m just trying to make sure I don’t get the same injury again.”

Suzuki was the designated hitter Sunday in Seattle and grounded out in the eighth inning, his final at-bat of the game. He said he felt discomfort as he was running.

“We did imaging this morning and we’re waiting for the official doctor’s report,” manager Craig Counsell said before Monday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Suzuki is batting .305 with three home runs and a team-high 13 RBIs in 15 games.

The Cubs recalled outfielder Alexander Canario from Triple-A Iowa. The 23-year-old Canario, who debuted last September, was batting .269 with two home runs and seven RBIs at Iowa. He was acquired from San Francisco in a 2021 deal that sent Kris Bryant to the Giants.

