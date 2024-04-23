Cubs place Kyle Hendricks on IL, recall Matt Mervis in flurry of roster moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Houston Astros.

Kyle Hendricks and Drew Smyly have been placed on the 15-day injured list, while infielder Garrett Cooper has been designated for assignment. In corresponding moves, the Cubs recalled left-handers Hayden Wesneski and Luke Little, and infielder Matt Mervis from Triple-A Iowa.

Hendricks' rough start to the season continued over the weekend as he lasted just four inning in the Cubs' 6-3 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday. He is listed with a lower back strain.

Smyly is out retroactive to April 22 with a right hip impingement. He's 2-2 with a 4.97 ERA in nine appearances this season.

Mervis, 26, who will be replacing Cooper's roster spot, is hitting .288 with five homeruns and 13 RBI in 18 games with the Iowa Cubs this year.

Little, 23, has been shuffled up and down from the minors to the majors a few times already this season. He's appeared in eight games for the Cubs in 2024 and holds a 2.35 ERA in those outings.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.