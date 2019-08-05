The Boston Red Sox bullpen has struggled in 2019, but it appears opting to not re-sign closer Craig Kimbrel still was the right move.

Kimbrel was placed on the injured list Monday, retroactive to Aug. 4, with right knee inflammation. Chicago's hope is that the 31-year-old won't miss more than 10 days, according to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, but the team will be monitoring the situation closely in the coming days.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MRI revealed a strain for Contreras in right hamstring and he'll be out about 4 weeks. Right knee inflammation for Kimbrel. Initial hope is not much more than the 10 days for him, but will monitor it over the coming days. Felt it during his last outing. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) August 5, 2019

It's been a rough return to the bigs for Kimbrel since he inked his three-year, $43 million deal on June 7. In 14 appearances with the Cubs, the 2018 World Series champion has posted a 5.68 ERA and 1.66 WHIP while converting nine of his 11 save opportunities.

Needless to say, that isn't what the Cubs envisioned when they signed the seven-time All-Star to stabilize the back end of their bullpen. They'll hope Kimbrel can return to his elite form sooner rather than later as they look to pull away in the tightly-contested National League Central race.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Cubs place ex-Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel on injured list with knee issue originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston