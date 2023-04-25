Cubs place Cody Bellinger on paternity list, recall Velázquez

Cubs place Cody Bellinger on paternity list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday, placing outfielder Cody Bellinger on the MLB paternity leave list and recalling outfielder Nelson Velázquez from Triple-A Iowa.

Velázquez will bat ninth and play center field for the Cubs on Tuesday night as they open a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field.

In 14 games with the Iowa Cubs this season, Velázquez has four home runs and nine RBI’s, along with four doubles while batting .327 at the Triple-A level. He has appeared in two games for the Cubs, including one start, and has a grand slam and two more hits in four at-bats for the North Siders.

Players on the paternity list must miss at least one game, and can be on that list for up to 72 hours, according to MLB rules.

Bellinger is batting .300 so far this season in 21 games for the Cubs, with five home runs, 15 RBI’s and nine walks to go along with a .930 OPS.

First pitch between the Cubs and Padres is set for 6:40 p.m., with Justin Steele on the mound.

