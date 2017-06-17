Cubs place Ben Zobrist on 10-day disabled list with wrist inflammation

The Cubs placed second baseman Ben Zobrist on the disabled list on Friday with left wrist inflammation, per an official announcement. The move is retroactive to June 13, though Zobrist told reporters that he has been playing through the soreness in his wrist for the past two weeks.

Zobrist was removed from the Cubs’ lineups on Tuesday and Wednesday after feeling increased discomfort in his left wrist, finding it too painful to bat from either side of the plate. The injury may have affected his production at the plate, too. Through his first 215 PA, the veteran infielder has slashed just .223/.321/.394 with seven home runs and a .715 OPS. While he missed some time in March and April with back soreness and neck stiffness, he hasn’t faced a serious stay on the DL since 2015, when he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

The club recalled infielder Tommy La Stella from Triple-A Iowa prior to their series opener against the Pirates. La Stella saw marginal success with the team during a short-lived gig earlier in the 2017 season, batting .304/.484/.522 with one home run and two RBI through 31 PA. He’s coming off of a 14-game run with the Iowa Cubs, during which he put up a .163/.208/.184 batting line with one extra-base hit through 53 PA.

