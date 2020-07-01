Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy details scary fight with coronavirus: 'I got crushed'

Chicago Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy wasn’t considered high risk. The 38-year-old Hottovy had no underlying issues or red flags. There was nothing to suggest he would get hit hard by coronavirus, but that’s precisely what happened.

Hottovy detailed his scary battle with coronavirus on the “Mully & Haugh Show” on 670 The Score in Chicago. Hottovy said the first couple days with the virus consisted of fevers. On the eighth day, however, things escalated. “I got crushed,” Hottovy said.

That’s when the virus got into his lungs. Hottovy said he dealt with “what they call the COVID pneumonia, a viral pneumonia, shortness of breath, really trouble breathing, constant fevers." He said those symptoms stayed with him from Day 8 to Day 14. He said he had a fever over 100 degrees for six straight days. Hottovy said it took 30 days before he tested negative for the virus.

Even now, Hottovy is still dealing with shortness of breath.

HJottovy says he's 45 days from initial symptoms. He lost 18 pounds in the month he had it.

Now? "Just the lung capacity, the shortness of breath, the cardiovascular (fitness), I'm nowhere near (normal)." https://t.co/DKZjbiVf7V — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) July 1, 2020

During his quarantine, Hottovy stayed in one room in his house. He said his wife and kids did not contract the virus. Hottovy said he dealt with depression during this period.

Hottovy’s struggle with the virus shows that anyone, regardless of their age or medical history, can experience serious symptoms of the virus. Hottovy’s age is significant. At 38, he’s only two years older than Cubs pitcher Jon Lester.

Plenty of prominent Major League Baseball players are 38 or older, including Nelson Cruz, Rich Hill and Albert Pujols. There’s no guarantee those players would be hit as hard as Hottovy, but Hottovy’s symptoms are still concerning. It’s also worth noting players younger than 38 can also be affected by the virus. Everyone is at risk.

MLB and the Players Association will have to grapple with that if both sides want to have a season in 2020. The league, its players and individual teams can all take the issue seriously, but there’s no way to guarantee safety.

