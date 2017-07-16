Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana ties franchise record in debut

Birthdate June 21: HAHAHAHAHAHAHA - WHAT????? NOW you're trying to blame Secret Service Detail for stopping someone YOU INVITED into a business meeting with YOU??? NO, NO, NO, and again NO!! YOU made decision to borrow BILLIONS in loans from PUTIN/RUSSIA since 1990s, YOU have been given instructions by PUTIN/RUSSIA to get rid of 2012 MAGNITSKY ACT that will FREEZE PUTIN's ASSETS WORLDWIDE for human rights violations. The "adoption issue" was about PUTIN's retaliation about passage of MAGNITSKY sanctions - he stopped all adoptions of Russian children by Americans. TRAITORS, LIARS, CHEATS, ONE AND ALL