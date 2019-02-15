New Cubs pitcher joins chorus of friends and ex-teammates defending Manny Machado in wake of 'Johnny Hustle' comments originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

GLENDALE, Ariz. - To White Sox fans worried about what kind of addition Manny Machado might be, let a Cub alleviate your concerns.

Yes, I'm aware taking advice from one of those players from the other side of town isn't White Sox fans' favorite thing to do. But new Cubs relief pitcher Brad Brach spent five seasons as Machado's teammate with the Baltimore Orioles, and he has some insight for fans bothered by Machado's postseason antics, which were headlined by his comments that hustling wasn't his "cup of tea."

"He was good," Brach told reporters Friday at Cubs camp in Mesa. "He goes out there and plays hard every day. I know obviously some quotes were said later in the playoffs, but I enjoyed him as a teammate. He's going to make anybody who has him better, and he's a once-in-a-generation talent. It's exciting to get to see that on a daily basis.

"I think seeing him every day, you really appreciate it. If you see him in a short series or seven days or something like that, you might not appreciate what he brings for 162."

These are points that have been made by others who played with Machado, but it remains important to hear from former teammates while certain segments of the White Sox fan base remain fearful of what he'll do to the clubhouse culture should he end up signing on the South Side.

It's true that Machado has a history of unseemly on-field incidents. Even before a run of them in the NLCS while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers in October - failing to run out a ground ball, interfering with double-play attempts at second base and dragging his foot across the leg of Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar - he threw a bat and a helmet in on-field fits of frustration and executed a spikes-up slide that injured Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

The notorious "Johnny Hustle" comments have helped color Machado in the minds of many fans this offseason, and while perhaps an ultimately harmless public-relations gaffe, they generated speculation of how he would fit in with the White Sox, where manager Rick Renteria has not been shy about benching players who don't run hard to first base.

But those who know Machado best have been quick to rush to his defense. New White Sox outfielder Jon Jay, a good friend of Machado's, called him an "unbelievable worker." New White Sox first baseman/designated hitter Yonder Alonso, Machado's brother-in-law, had even more to say when he joined the team.

"We're looking at a player, a family person, a player that wants to be better every single day, a guy that pushes everybody," Alonso said back in December. "This guy shows up every day. ... We know what this guy does. I know what he does off the field, on the field. When he shows up, he shows up ready to play every single day. He gives it everything he's got, and at the end of the day it's about wins, wins, wins, wins. That's all he wants.

"I know that in his past, playoffs, things were overblown, I believe. All the people don't see the things that nobody can see: inside that clubhouse, how he gets ready, how he prepares, bringing it every single day, every night and making guys better every single day. This guy plays hard.

"He plays really good defense. He's been a Platinum Glove winner. We obviously all know what kind of player he is when it comes to the offensive side. To do all those things you've got to play hard. You've got to go out there and give it all you got because there's so many talented players out there that play the game very hard. ... I believe that he's that type of player."

Machado's talent and statistical output are obvious. More of a mystery, however, to those who haven't been in a clubhouse with him is what kind of effect he could have on a team off the field.

Those who know him, those who have played with him, continue to say he's a good teammate and a totally different player than those comments during the postseason made him seem.

Machado still hasn't made up his mind about where he'll be playing. But should he come to the White Sox, it sounds like fans won't have to worry about his presence in the clubhouse being a negative one.

