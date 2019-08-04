The Cubs' patience in Jason Heyward is paying off in a big, big way

Jason Heyward may be the answer to the Cubs' leadoff question.

We've said that several times about several different players over the last couple years, including Kyle Schwarber earlier this summer.

But Heyward has really taken to his role atop the Cubs order and will get a chance to run with it.

He smacked the first pitch he saw in Sunday's game into the left-center bleachers for his second leadoff homer of the weekend. He then gave the Cubs the lead his next time up, roping a two-out triple into the right-field corner to plate David Bote.

He later drove in another insurance run in the sixth inning with an RBI fielder's choice groundout as the Cubs (60-51) put the finishing touches on a three-game sweep of their division-rival Brewers (57-56).

When he was first inserted into the leadoff spot for the Cubs' win in St. Louis last Wednesday, Heyward said he spoke to manager Joe Maddon about wanting a longer leash in the role to get used to it.

"I asked him to be patient with me and not move me out of there if it doesn't go perfect right away just cause it's an adjustment," Heyward said. "Every time's gonna be different. Some games, we're gonna have more spots where there's runners on base like today, which is nice and then there's some games it's not.

"It's gonna be about going up there and putting up a good at-bat and obviously try to get on base, but just go up there and be satisifed with putting up a good at-bat."

Heyward came into this season with 132 starts as a leadoff hitter, so the role wasn't foreign to him. But after three difficult seasons at the plate to begin his Chicago career, he's been an offensive force all year hitting lower in the order and the Cubs were a bit hesitant to move him out of that spot in the lineup.

However, Maddon said the decision to slot Heyward in as the leadoff guy was not "a whimsical thing" and admitted it's possible the Cubs keep him there for the rest of the year.

"It depends on if [Ben Zobrist] comes back and how that plays out, too," Maddon said. "If there's a need to put [Heyward] somewhere else if we have somebody that can actually [lead off], but for now, he fits the role as well as anybody that we have. And that's it. It's very pragmatic. It was simple. It's nothing complicated.

"When I talked to him about it, he smiled and said, 'of course.' But then, 'just be patient with me.'"

On top of his new offensive role, Heyward is also being asked to be essentially the Cubs' regular centerfielder, playing in the spot most days against right-handed pitchers.

Defensive metrics peg Heyward as simply an average centerfielder after he's won five Gold Gloves as a right fielder in his career, but those stats come in limited capacity and he's shown recently (diving catch Thursday in St. Louis, diving catch Sunday afternoon at Wrigley) he can handle his own at the most important outfield position.

"I told Theo right before the All-Star Break - he was complimentng me on playing right field, how well i was playing - I said, 'center field, I can do it, I just need some time,'" Heyward said. "Just trying to go out there and get better, regardless of where it is."

Heyward has been outspoken this season about how often Cubs defenders are moving around and he acknowledged the struggles of moving to a totally different position after essentially only playing right field for the last decade.

"Being asked to - kinda spur of the moment - go play center, it's different," Heyward said. "It's a different thing. But I'm gonna try to get better at everything and I'm gonna try to do the best I can for my group. This year, right now, it's center field."

Heyward playing center more allows new addition Nicholas Castellanos to play right field and keep Kyle Schwarber in left against righties (with Schwarber likely sitting often against southpaws). Even before the trade deadline, Heyward had been playing a good amount of center field this season (Sunday was his 37th start and 45th appearance there), but with Albert Almora Jr.'s offensive struggles (.691 OPS), this will become a more regular occurrence moving forward.

"J-Hey stepping up and being able to leadoff and play center field and embracing those responsibilities, it allows us to put the rest of the group in a pretty good spot," Theo Epstein said. "He's shouldered a lot for this team this year and he continues to do that. By embracing leadoff and getting on base up there this year just at the rate that he's done so far - .350/.360 on-base - and his ability to run the bases, that really helps this team.

"And obviously right field is his best spot, but as he's showed [recently], he's a more-than-capable centerfielder, especially when he's out there on a consistent basis. I think that's a really positive step and he's embracing that responsibility and allows other guys to get in a position to succeed, as well.

"So if we do what we expect to do over the next couple months, that's an important step and behind-the-scenes thing. Him embracing that responsbility is awesome."

That sounds a lot like August 2015, when the Cubs wanted to optimize their roster by flipping Starlin Castro and Addison Russell on the infield, moving the latter to shortstop. Maddon has looked at that move often in hindsight and pointed to the maneuver as one of the moments when the Cubs really started to ascend as a contender.

The Cubs can still utilize Almora in center and Heyward in right against left-handed pitchers - as they did Saturday - and they have the ability to bring in Almora off the bench as a defensive replacement late in games. That's especially true while Castellanos continues to get acclimated to the quirks of Wrigley Field (the sun on afternoon games, the wind, etc.).

And after less than a week as Heyward's teammate, Castellanos has already noticed the impact the veteran has on this group.

"You can tell he's a guy that's locked in, likes to talk about the game," Castellanos said. "He's always watching - he's not only worried about his at-bats, but his teammates' at-bats. I like that. I like somebody I can sit next to, pick their brain about what they see - I can get feedback and things like that. He's good at that. He's a professional."

