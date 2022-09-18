Cubs part ways with Frank Schwindel with release

Tank-less: Cubs release Frank Schwindel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Frank Schwindel's time with the Cubs has officially come to a close after the team granted him his unconditional release on Sunday.

Schwindel was designated for assignment on Saturday.

So closes the book on Schwindel's time on the North Side, one year after he provided Cubs fans thrilling moment after thrilling moment out of no where.

Schwindel, the first baseman who replaced Anthony Rizzo after last summer's trade deadline fire sale, was one of the best hitters in baseball the final two months last season, winning NL Rookie of the Month last August and September. He hit .342/.389/.613 in 56 games.

He earned a spot on the Opening Day roster this season but struggled at the plate in 75 games, also dealing with a back injury from spring training on.

The Cubs optioned him to Triple-A in April, recalling him less than 24 hours later in an emergency spot, and again last month.

