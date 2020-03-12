Cubs owner Tom Ricketts releases statement on COVID-19 delaying 2020 MLB season

Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts released a statement on Thursday regarding COVID-19 delaying the start of the 2020 MLB season until April 9, at least.

"The health and wellness of our fans, players and associates is our team's top priority," Ricketts said. "In light of rapidly changing developments resulting from the coronavirus, we believe Major League Baseball's decision is in the best interests of the safety and well-being of the public and the game of baseball.

"While our hope is to play baseball at Wrigley Field soon, we will continue to work in close coordination with Major League Baseball, as well as with Illinois Governer J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and their administrations to ensure that we make the best decisions to protect public health and safety.

"In the meantime, Major League Baseball is preparing a variety of contingency plans in concert with clubs regarding the 2020 regular season schedule and will be offering updates as soon as possible."

Cubs president Theo Epstein said the club is conducting a "deep clean" Friday of its spring training facility in Arizona. He said ensuing plans will be announced this weekend.

