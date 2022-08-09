Cubs option Frank Schwindel after Franmil Reyes addition

Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year.

A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals.

The Schwindel option clears a space on the active roster for Franmil Reyes, whom the Cubs claimed off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.

Schwindel, who was briefly optioned to Iowa in April before being recalled less than 24 hours later in an emergency spot, has struggled this season after last summer's breakout performance.

In 56 games last season, he hit .342/.389/.613 with 13 homers and a 165 OPS+ as Anthony Rizzo's replacement at first base post-trade deadline.

This year, he's posted a .229/.277/.358 slash line with eight home runs and a 75 OPS+.

Schwindel was the only true first baseman on the Cubs roster after Alfonso Rivas was optioned to Iowa recently.

However, the Cubs plan to play Patrick Wisdom there consistently over the final two months, and Wisdom started at first Monday.

