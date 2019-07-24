Cubs option Addison Russell to Triple-A

On Wednesday, the Cubs announced that infielder Addison Russell has been optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room for catcher Willson Contreras, who was activated from the 10-day injured list.

Contreras, 27, missed the minimum 10 days due to a strain of the arch muscle in his right foot. The All-Star was hitting .286/.382/.565 with 19 home runs and 55 RBI in 306 plate appearances prior to the injury.

Russell, 25, has had a subpar year, batting .247/.329/.404 with six home runs and 16 RBI in 168 PA. Robel García made an immediate impact after being called up earlier this month, blasting four homers with a 1.020 OPS in 14 games, which made the decision to option Russell even easier.