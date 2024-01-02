Cubs officially set Craig Counsell's 2024 coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have officially announced their 2024 coaching staff behind new manager Craig Counsell, including new bullpen and bench coaches.

Ryan Flaherty had previously been reported as the team’s new bench coach, and the Cubs confirmed that news on Tuesday.

Flaherty spent the last four seasons with the Padres, including the 2023 campaign where he was their offensive coordinator and bench coach.

The Cubs also hired Darren Holmes as their new bullpen coach after he spent the last three seasons in Baltimore. He also served as the Colorado Rockies’ bullpen coach from 2015 to 2019.

Mark Strittmatter was also hired as a major league field coordinator, tasked with team scheduling and working the club’s catchers. He spent the last 11 seasons with the Colorado Rockies, according to the Cubs.

John Mallee, who was the Cubs’ hitting coach when they won the 2016 World Series, is back on the big league staff as the assistant hitting coach. After leaving the Cubs following the 2017 season, he served as a coach with the Phillies and Angels before returning to Chicago for a role with the minor league squad in 2023.

The Cubs also announced that 10 coaches had been retained, including Tommy Hottovy, who returns as the pitching coach for a sixth season.

Dustin Kelly will return as the team’s hitting coach for a second season.

Base coaches Willie Harris and Mike Napoli will return, as will assistant pitching coach Daniel Moskos, assistant hitting coaches Juan Cabreja and Jim Adduci, as well as coaches Jonathan Mota and Alex Smith.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.