Cubs officially eliminated from the playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

That's a wrap on the Cubs' 2023 MLB season.

On Saturday, they were officially eliminated from the MLB playoffs by way of the Miami Marlins defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates, notching their 84th win of the season. The Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers, but the maximum number of games they can with this season is 84 and the Marlins own the tiebreaker over the Cubs.

Here is what the MLB playoff picture looks like in the National League. The Philadelphia Phillies clinched the first wild card spot. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Marlins each clinched the final two spots on Saturday over the closely chasing Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

The Cubs have been aiming to reach the playoffs since the start of this season.

They bolstered their roster in impressive fashion over the offseason. They brought in Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Miles Mastrobuoni and Jameson Taillon, most notably. They also extended good soldiers Ian Happ and Nico Hoener to solidify part of their core.

Heading towards the trade deadline, the Cubs were poised to become sellers. The playoffs didn't look to be in their future and the benefits of winning in the lowly NL Central didn't seem worth the effort. They also owned two of the most valuable players at the time --- Bellinger and Marcus Stroman --- who would certainly reap the Cubs great benefits in a trade package.

However, shouts from the clubhouse --- particularly, the aforementioned Swanson --- pleaded with the front office not to sell. A late double-digit win streak leading up to the deadline helped convince the Cubs to reverse course and push for the playoffs.

They added Jeimer Candelario and Jose Cuas to help boost their infield and bullpen, respectively.

Unfortunately, the Cubs lost four games in a row to the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers heading into their last series. Coupled with a five-game skid against the Rockies and Diamondbacks before that losing streak put a damper on the Cubs' chances of postseason contention.

The Cubs will go back to the drawing board with all eyes on Stroman and Bellinger, as their futures with the Cubs hanging in the balance.

