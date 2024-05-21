Cubs make off-day roster moves, middle infield boosted by Swanson’s return and expected call-up of a prospect

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs had an off-day Monday, but they made some notable roster moves as they get set to conclude a homestand this week prior to a big road trip.

According to the team’s transactions page on its website, the Cubs activated shortstop Dansby Swanson from the injured list Monday and optioned both second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni and outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong to Triple-A Iowa.

The reason two players were sent down is because the Cubs are also expected to call up 24-year-old infield prospect Luis Vazquez, according to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo — who, in an interesting side note, got that scoop because he happens to be Vazquez’s cousin.

Optioning Mastrobuoni and Crow-Armstrong to Triple-A clears roster space for both Swanson’s return and Vazquez’s call-up.

Top-15 prospect in system

Vazquez, a 14th-round pick by the Cubs in the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Orocovis, Venezuela, is ranked as the team’s 13th- and 14th-best prospect, respectively, according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America.

Vazquez was first called up to Triple-A Iowa in 2019 but didn’t get back to that level again until 2022.

He’s had a solid start to 2024 with the I-Cubs, batting .262 with a .360 on-base percentage and a .397 slugging percentage in 39 games. He has three homers, 10 doubles and 11 RBI.

Between Double-A and Triple-A, Vazquez has belted 23 homers and driven in 91 runs over the last two seasons. That was enough to earn him a spot on the Cubs’ 40-man roster out of spring training, making it easier to call him up to the big-league club without making a corresponding change to the 40-man roster.

Vazquez’s call-up and Swanson’s return will bolster a middle infield for the Cubs that’s been hit hard by injuries lately. Swanson was last in the lineup on May 7 and was placed on the injured list three days later with a right knee sprain.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner, meanwhile, has missed the last six games with left hamstring tightness. He had not been placed on the IL yet as of Tuesday morning, so the Cubs must continue to feel Hoerner will return to the lineup any day now.

The Cubs host the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series at Wrigley Field from Tuesday through Thursday, wrapping up a seven-game homestand after a disappointing weekend in which they dropped three of four to the Pittsburgh Pirates and scored just 10 total runs.

The Cubs are averaging less than 2.5 runs over their last seven games.

First pitch for the series opener with the Braves is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. The Cubs dropped two of three to the Braves in Atlanta last week, including back-to-back shutouts.

After the rematch with the Braves, the Cubs have a seven-game road trip against their biggest National League Central rivals. They play the Cardinals in St. Louis for a three-game set from Friday through Sunday and then a huge four-game series against the Brewers in manager Craig Counsell’s return to Milwaukee next week Monday through Thursday.

Entering play Tuesday, the second-place Cubs trailed the first-place Brewers by 1.5 games.

