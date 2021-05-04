Cubs Observations: Kyle Hendricks' strong outing beats Dodgers

Observations: Hendricks bounces back, shuts down Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs beat the Dodgers 7-1 in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader, improving to 13-16 on the season.

Here are 10 observations from the game.

1. Kyle Hendricks said he was “just searching right now,” after allowing seven runs on 11 hits to Atlanta last week. Whether he found something between outings, he was much better against Los Angeles, throwing seven innings of one-run ball.

2. Hendricks' outing ended a brutal streak for the Cubs. Entering Tuesday, no Cubs starter had pitched seven innings, let alone gotten an out in the frame in a start. It also was just the eighth quality start by the Cubs this season.

3. The last time Hendricks squared off with Clayton Kershaw, the Cubs beat the Dodgers 5-0 to win the 2016 NL pennant. The stakes weren’t nearly as high Tuesday, but the Cubs got to Kershaw, scoring four runs in the first inning.

4. That was all she wrote for Kershaw, who exited the game after one inning — the shortest start of his decorated career.

5. With Ian Happ (rib bruising) and Nico Hoerner (10-day IL, left forearm strain) unavailable, the Cubs put out a unique lineup against Kershaw. Infielder Matt Duffy started in left field, and the recently recalled Ildemaro Vargas at second base.

6. Kris Bryant just won NL Player of the Week and wasted no time picking up where he left off. Bryant hit a ground-rule double into the left field in the first inning, scoring a batter later on Anthony Rizzo’s single.

7. Javy Báez had a few rough plays defensively, tallying three errors on the afternoon. The shortstop bobbled two ground balls in the first, one of which he didn’t recover and received an error. He erased the miscue one batter later by starting a 6-5-3 double play.

His throw to first on a grounder in the fifth pulled Anthony Rizzo off the base. Rizzo recorded the out. In the ninth, he bobbled another ball for his second error and received his third error aimlessly flipping the ball to second base with his glove.

8. Naturally, Báez recovered a batter later by starting a 6-4-3 game-ending double play.

9. Báez walked once in 22 games in April. He matched that total three games into May, drawing a free pass in the first inning for No. 2 on the season.

10. The Cubs experienced a brief worrisome moment in the third when Jake Marisnick was hit in the hand/wrist area with a pitch. The outfielder has been valuable this season, especially starting with early-season injuries.

He stayed in the game and scored eventually on a wild pitch, later hitting a solo home run.

Next up: Game 2 of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. CT. Trevor Bauer (3-1, 2.48 ERA) and Keegan Thompson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) are the probable starters. Thompson will make his first MLB start.

