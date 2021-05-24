Cubs observations: Javy Báez hits game-winner vs. Cardinals

Observations: Báez hits game-winner in pitchers’ duel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs claimed the series at St. Louis with a 2-1 extra-innings win Sunday.

Here are 10 observations from the 10-inning game:

Cubs shortstop Javy Báez hit a towering two-run home run in the 10th inning to deliver the winning run. Willson Contreras started on second in the 10th inning, and Anthony Rizzo moved him over with a groundout. But Báez didn't need any help driving him in. Báez's home run was the first Cardinals closer Alex Reyes had given up this season.

Sunday's pitchers' duel started as a battle of the soft-tossers, with Zach Davies on the mound for the Cubs and Adam Wainwright for the Cardinals. The two command pitchers each have an average velocity of about 83 mph.

The Cardinals logged some hard contact in the third inning, but solid outfield play helped limit the damage. The frame started with a long fly ball from Wainwright, but Cubs left fielder Joc Pederson made a leaping catch sprinting back. The inning ended with a similar catch by Ian Happ, on Yadier Molina’s fly ball. The Cubs’ highlight-worthy defense continued the next inning, when second baseman Nico Hoerner made a backhanded catch on a line drive from Justin Williams. Hoerner threw to second base to catch Harrison Bader off the bag and turn a double play.

Davies left the game after pitching five scoreless innings. His spot in the batting order came up to lead off the sixth inning. Cubs Outfielder Nick Martini pinch hit for Davies.

That lineup chance was executed by Cubs bench coach Andy Green because manager David Ross was ejected in the fourth inning for arguing balls and strikes.

Cubs rookie Tommy Nance made his fourth MLB appearance Sunday and maintained his 0.00 ERA. Nance threw a one-two-three sixth inning before allowing a single and a walk in the seventh inning.

Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera pumped his right fist and shouted as he struck out Nolan Arenado to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh. Two of those baserunners were inherited from Nance. That was the Cardinals' best opportunity to score before extra innings.

The Cubs bullpen, with Dan Winkler, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel also taking the mound in late innings, held the Cardinals to one run through five innings. The run that scored, however, was a free extra-innings runner, so closer Kimbrel was not charged with an earned run. Cubs relievers were not charged with an earned run all series.

The Cubs logged just one hit off Adam Wainwright in eight scoreless innings, a first-inning single by Kris Bryant. In the ninth inning, Bryant recorded the Cubs’ second hit of the game, a single off Giovanny Gallegos.