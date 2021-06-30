Cubs Observations: Brewers erase huge deficit to finish sweep

Observations: Cubs blow big lead, lose in laugher originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs lost 15-7 to the Brewers Wednesday, blowing an early 7-0 lead in a stunning turn of events, to fall to 42-39 this season. It's their sixth straight loss.

"Everything that can go wrong has gone wrong for us lately," starter Jake Arrieta said. "It's been tough."

Here are 10 observations from the game.

1. It took the Cubs one inning to top their scoring output from the first two games of this series (five). They scored seven times in the first inning, sending 12 batters to the plate.

2. Arrieta all but gave up that lead immediately. He walked in a run in the first, one of three free passes he issued in the inning. The Brewers scored five more times in the second on four singles, a walk, error and a home run, making it 7-6.

"I didn't get the job done. Period," Arrieta said.

3. Arrieta pitched 1 2/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season, allowing six runs (three earned). He walked four, tied for a season high.

"[The walks] are frustrating, but pitching 1 2/3 innings, that's the story right there," Arrieta said. "You've got to go at least six innings."

4. The second inning went from bad to worse for the Cubs when Patrick Wisdom exited after a scary collision at first base. After a comebacker, Arrieta’s throw to Wisdom sailed into the baseline. Milwaukee’s Tyrone Taylor collided with Wisdom at the bag.

The Cubs said Wisdom has neck tightness and an eye bruise. There were no signs of a concussion but they will continue monitoring him.

5. Wisdom was in the midst of a big game, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs — coming in two first-inning plate appearances. He finished the series 4-for-6 with five RBIs.

6. In the fourth inning alone, the Brewers outscored the Cubs’ entire game output, tallying eight runs while sending 11 batters to the plate. The Cubs almost got out of the inning while trailing 10-7.

Story continues

Instead, Willy Adames' two-out grand slam off Tommy Nance made it 14-7.

7. In the first 25 games this month, the Cubs bullpen surrendered 27 earned runs. In losses Monday and Wednesday, they gave up 19, including nine Wednesday off Nance (five), Rex Brothers (three) and Adam Morgan (one).

"We've put a lot of strain on that bullpen this year," David Ross said. "There's times where we've got to rest those guys.

"When you're going to the bullpen in the second or third inning, it's going to be tough to win those games."

8. With the game out of reach, Eric Sogard made his second pitching appearance of the series, tossing a scoreless eighth.

9. Anthony Rizzo (back) and Kris Bryant (side) were not in the starting lineup again and didn't make an appearance. Rizzo hasn't played since Sunday, and Bryant since Monday.

10. The Brewers now lead the NL Central by six games. That’s also the difference in their head-to-head record against the Cubs (9-3). Both clubs are 39-30 this season in non-head-to-head games.

On deck: The Cubs have Thursday off before opening a three-game series in Cincinnati vs. the Reds on Friday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. Alec Mills (3-1, 5.11 ERA) and Sonny Gray (1-4, 3.42 ERA) are the probable starters.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!