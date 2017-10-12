Cubs/NLDS Game 5 expanded, multi-platform coverage takes place tonight!

Game 5 coverage TONIGHT (Thursday, October 12)

"SportsTalk Live" at 5:30 PM CT (Live from the United Center)

"Cubs Pregame Live: NLDS Game 5" at 6:00 PM CT (re-air on NBC Sports Chicago+ at 6:30 PM)

"Cubs Postgame Live: NLDS Game 5" at approx. 10:00 PM CT on NBC Sports Chicago+

(also joined in progress on the main NBC Sports Chicago channel location immediately following "Blackhawks Postgame Live")

"In the Loop: Road to a Repeat" Cubs specials to air weeknights at 10:30 PM CT

NBC Sports Chicago live stream available 24/7 on NBCSportsChicago.com/WatchLive or via the NBC Sports app

Chicago, IL (October 11, 2017) – With the National League Division Series tied at 2-2, NBC Sports Chicago, the multi-platform home for the most games and the most comprehensive coverage of defending World Series Champion Chicago Cubs, will provide fans with LIVE expanded, surrounding Game 5 series-deciding coverage of the Cubs at the Washington Nationals tonight!

With the series now shifting back to Washington for this critical, win or go home Game 5, NBC Sports Chicago will begin its Cubs coverage on SportsTalk Live presented by The Chevy Silverado at 5:30 PM, which will be immediately followed by Cubs Pregame Live presented by Fields Auto Group at 6:00 PM with an expanded edition of Cubs Postgame Live presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois taking place right after the final out.

NBC Sports Chicago's NLDS Game 5 Cubs Pre/Postgame Live coverage will be hosted by David Kaplan (@thekapman) and David DeJesus (@David_DeJesus3), along up-to-the-minute on-site reports from Nationals Park via Cubs beat reporter Kelly Crull (@Kelly_Crull) and NBCSportsChicago.com Cubs "Insider" Patrick Mooney (@MooneyNBCS).

Please note the following details for tonight's surrounding NLDS Game 5 coverage…NOTE: NBC Sports Chicago live stream also available on www.NBCSportsChicago.com/WatchLive or via the NBC Sports app to authenticated NBC Sports Chicago subscribers: