Cubs/NLDS Game 5 expanded, multi-platform coverage takes place tonight!
Game 5 coverage TONIGHT (Thursday, October 12)
"SportsTalk Live" at 5:30 PM CT (Live from the United Center)
"Cubs Pregame Live: NLDS Game 5" at 6:00 PM CT (re-air on NBC Sports Chicago+ at 6:30 PM)
"Cubs Postgame Live: NLDS Game 5" at approx. 10:00 PM CT on NBC Sports Chicago+
(also joined in progress on the main NBC Sports Chicago channel location immediately following "Blackhawks Postgame Live")
"In the Loop: Road to a Repeat" Cubs specials to air weeknights at 10:30 PM CT
NBC Sports Chicago live stream available 24/7 on NBCSportsChicago.com/WatchLive or via the NBC Sports app
Chicago, IL (October 11, 2017) – With the National League Division Series tied at 2-2, NBC Sports Chicago, the multi-platform home for the most games and the most comprehensive coverage of defending World Series Champion Chicago Cubs, will provide fans with LIVE expanded, surrounding Game 5 series-deciding coverage of the Cubs at the Washington Nationals tonight!
With the series now shifting back to Washington for this critical, win or go home Game 5, NBC Sports Chicago will begin its Cubs coverage on SportsTalk Live presented by The Chevy Silverado at 5:30 PM, which will be immediately followed by Cubs Pregame Live presented by Fields Auto Group at 6:00 PM with an expanded edition of Cubs Postgame Live presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois taking place right after the final out.
NBC Sports Chicago's NLDS Game 5 Cubs Pre/Postgame Live coverage will be hosted by David Kaplan (@thekapman) and David DeJesus (@David_DeJesus3), along up-to-the-minute on-site reports from Nationals Park via Cubs beat reporter Kelly Crull (@Kelly_Crull) and NBCSportsChicago.com Cubs "Insider" Patrick Mooney (@MooneyNBCS).
Please note the following details for tonight's surrounding NLDS Game 5 coverage…NOTE: NBC Sports Chicago live stream also available on www.NBCSportsChicago.com/WatchLive or via the NBC Sports app to authenticated NBC Sports Chicago subscribers:
TONIGHT – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12
5:30 PM – SportsTalk Live presented by The Chevy Silverado – Hosted by Chuck Garfien, this special edition of SportsTalk Live will take place on the concourse of the United Center in advance of tonight's Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild game (NBC Sports Chicago's Blackhawks game coverage begins at 6:30 PM on Chevy Blackhawks Pregame Live; face-off at 7:30 PM). Among the show highlights include a complete NLDS Game 5 preview, along with thorough discussion on the keys to a Cubs victory.
6:00 PM – Cubs Pregame Live: NLDS Game 5 presented by Fields Auto Group – Hosted by NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan and David DeJesus, this special NLDS Game 5 edition of Cubs Pregame Live will break down and preview tonight's huge Cubs-Nationals match-up featuring numerous interviews, pitching match-up and player analyses, a recap of Games 1-4, along with the latest on-field pre-game reports from Nationals Park via Kelly Crull and Patrick Mooney. NOTE: This edition of Cubs Pregame Live will re-air at 6:30 PM on NBC Sports Chicago+.
10:00 PM – Cubs Postgame Live: NLDS Game 5 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois (time approx. on NBC Sports Chicago+; joined in progress on the main NBC Sports Chicago channel location immediately following "Blackhawks Postgame Live") – An expanded post-game edition of Cubs Postgame Live, hosted by Kaplan and DeJesus, will feature Cubs manager Joe Maddon's post-game press conference, live locker room player interviews, a complete breakdown of Game 5, plus, additional live on-field, post-game reports from Crull, and much more. This edition of Cubs Postgame Live can also be viewed on Facebook Live (www.Facebook.com/NBCSChicago).
Throughout the Cubs playoff run, NBC Sports Chicago will provide viewers with expanded Cubs playoff coverage on In the Loop: Road to a Repeat presented by State Farm. This half-hour show, airing weeknights at 10:30 PM, featuring a rotation of Cubs experts including Kaplan, DeJesus, Crull, Mooney, and additional special guests, will provide fans with up-to-the-minute Cubs news and updates, player/manager interviews, workout day feature reports, comprehensive game previews/recaps, an overview of every other MLB Postseason series, and much more.
In addition, NBCSportsChicago.com, will provide even more exclusive Cubs/NLDS content including the following highlights:
- Live stream of Cubs manager Joe Maddon's post-game press conferences (sponsored by Xfinity) following every NLDS game.
- NBCSportsChicago.com Cubs "Insider" Patrick Mooney will provide extensive team/player news, special feature stories, and much more throughout the NLDS. Follow him on Twitter @MooneyNBCS for 24/7 inside access. In addition, Cubs digital reporter and producer Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) will also provide Cubs reports/features on the beat with Mooney for every NLDS game. Plus – David Kaplan (@thekapman), David DeJesus (David_DeJesus3), and Kelly Crull (@Kelly_Crull) will also provide additional updates and reports from their perspective throughout the NLDS.
- Complete coverage of the Cubs/NLDS can be found at NBCSportsChicago.com's "CubsTalk" section presented by Wintrust (http://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/cubs ) featuring the very latest game day reports, detailed series analysis, video features, and much more. For complete 24/7 Cubs coverage, fans are urged to followed @NBCSCubs on Twitter.
- IPowWow – On every edition of "Cubs Pregame Live," Cubs fans can vote in real-time on a specific topical question that will offer up five choices…fans just need to log onto NBCSportsChicago.com/vote to cast their vote as many times as they choose with the immediate percentages of each choice appearing on their desktop, laptop, or mobile device.
- "Cubs Talk PODCAST" presented by Wintrust – Featuring Kaplan, DeJesus, Mooney, Andracki, and an array of special guests, NBC Sports Chicago's "Cubs Talk" podcast features in-depth Cubs/NLDS discussion on the hottest topics surrounding the series and much more. Fans can download all of NBC Sports Chicago's podcasts at NBCSportsChicago.com/podcasts and simply subscribe to them via Apple Podcasts, Google Play or Stitcher. The podcasts can be played on any mobile device, laptop, or desktop computer.
- Push Alerts: NBC Sports Chicago will deliver Cubs push notifications for breaking team and player news, "Insider" reports, plus game reminder alerts via NBC Sports Chicago's SportsTalk app for iOS and Android devices.
From a social media standpoint, NBC Sports Chicago will offer up even more special Game 5 coverage on its social media platforms including a multitude of NLDS "Sights & Sounds" moments from Washington provided from ‘NBCSChicago' via Instagram and Instagram Live, along with live updates, replays, gifs & more on Twitter via @NBCSCubs.