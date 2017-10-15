Cubs NLCS rotation makes sense, even if it looks weird

The Cubs announced the rest of their rotation for the National League Championship Series during the first couple innings of Game 1 Saturday evening.

While Jose Quintana was dueling against Clayton Kershaw at Dodger Stadium, the Cubs announced Kyle Hendricks would pitch Game 3 and Jake Arrieta will go in Game 4 of the NLCS back at Wrigley Field Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

So the NLCS will line up like this:

Game 1: Quintana vs. Kershaw

Game 2: Jon Lester vs. Rich Hill

Game 3: Kyle Hendricks vs. Yu Darvish

Game 4: Jake Arrieta vs. Alex Wood







The Cubs' decision is a bit curious given Arrieta's turn should come after Lester. Hendricks started Game 5 and battled through four innings against the Washington Nationals.

Arrieta also lasted just four innings in his start Wednesday in Game 4 of the NLDS and he looked just a bit off after missing much of the last month with a hamstring issue.

The move to bump Hendricks over Arrieta makes sense given teams are always trying to find ways to get their best pitchers on the mound as often as possible. It's just foreign to see the only Cy Young Award winner on the staff as the No. 4 starter.

But Tuesday will represent regular rest for Hendricks while Arrieta gets an extra day to give him more time to get back to the guy who went 7-2 with a 1.69 ERA in 11 starts in July and August.

Lester and Quintana are not on regular rest, however, as both pitched in relief in Games 4 and 5 Wednesday and Thursday. Lester tossed 55 pitches out of the bullpen Wednesday but then had Game 5 off to...sit back and relax.

A special bonus of the rotation is Cubs fans are guaranteed to see at least one more Arrieta start at Wrigley Field before he hits free agency this winter.