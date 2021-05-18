Cubs’ Nico Hoerner makes ‘game-saving’ defensive play vs. Nationals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maddie Lee
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hoerner makes ‘game-saving’ defensive play vs. Nationals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras wasn’t exaggerating when he called Nico Hoerner’s diving play a “game-saver.”

When Nationals third baseman Starlin Castro stepped up to the plate in the eight inning, he represented the go-ahead run.

The bases were loaded with two outs. Cubs manager David Ross said after the game he was contemplating a pitching change. Ross knew Castro hit lefties well, and left-hander Andrew Chafin was on the mound. Rookie Tommy Nance and closer Craig Kimbrel were up in the bullpen.

But would bringing in Nance for his MLB debut with the bases loaded be too much pressure? Did they want Kimbrel to have to throw 1 1/3 innings?

“I just trust Chaf so much,” Ross said.

So, he left Chafin in. First-pitch strike. Second-pitch ball.

On the third pitch, Castro got ahold of an outside sinker and lined it into the hole on the right side of the infield. Second baseman Nico Horner dove to his glove side and snagged the sharp ground ball on a long hop. In one smooth motion, he slid his right leg under him and popped up to make an on-target throw to first base.

“I hope the camera wasn’t on me because I turned into a fan,” Ross said. “I was going crazy in that moment.”

Ross told Hoerner that he can’t wait to re-watch the highlight.

“That could have started a huge rally for them,” Contreras said. “But we all know that Nico is really good defensively. He has a lot of range. .. I love seeing him play second base.”

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories

  • Contreras homers off Lester as Cubs beat Nationals 7-3

    Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs heaped praise on Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber in their return to Wrigley Field on Monday. Contreras, Jason Heyward and Javier Báez homered off Lester in his return to Chicago, leading the Cubs to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals.

  • Nationals’ Kyle Schwarber: Cubs helped shape ‘the person I am today’

    Kyle Schwarber returned Monday to play at Wrigley Field for first time since the Cubs non-tendered him in December.

  • Schwarber's homer | FastCast

    Kyle Schwarber homers in his return to Wrigley Field, plus Albert Pujols makes his Dodgers debut in this edition of FastCast

  • Cubs pay tribute to Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber in their return to Wrigley

    The two Nationals received a warm welcome in their return to a field they made major memories on.

  • CG: WSH@CHC - 5/17/21

    Condensed Game: Javier Báez, Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward each hit some homers to power the Cubs past the Nationals, 7-3

  • Willson Contreras' solo home run

    Willson Contreras jumps on the first pitch and rips a solo home run to left to extend the Cubs' lead to 4-1 in the 3rd

  • Bears sign Austin Calitro, waive Reggie Davis

    The Bears announced Monday night they signed linebacker Austin Calitro. The team cut receiver Reggie Davis in a corresponding move. Davis spent the past two training camps with the Bears and was on the team’s practice squad in 2020. Calitro, 27, has appeared in 42 NFL games with nine starts in three NFL seasons with [more]

  • Roy Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace — who could be next manager?

    Roy Hodgson is to step down at the end of the season as manager of Crystal Palace. The 73 year-old’s final match in charge will be away to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. It will also, Hodgson said, be his last match managing in the Premier League. Before that Hodgson will be given the opportunity of a send-off by the Palace fans with 6,500 allowed to attend the home fixture against Arsenal at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening. “After more than 45 years of coaching I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football, so our final two matches will be my last ones as manager of Crystal Palace,” Hodgson said. The former England manager, who has also coached Fulham, Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League, took over at his boyhood club in September 2017. Under Hodgson, Palace have maintained their Premier League status on four consecutive occasions. He is the first Palace manager to achieve that. “It’s been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace,” Hodgson added. “I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager. “I have had so much support from my wife and family throughout my career and I have been contemplating this decision for some time, and now I believe the time is right to consider them and to see what the future holds for me. “I have really enjoyed my time at Palace, I have been privileged to work with an outstanding group of professional and dedicated players, most of whom have been with me throughout the four years. A manager is only as good as the players who perform on the pitch. I have been fortunate that those in my charge have certainly given me that and I thank them for it. I am sure I speak for all the players, my coaching staff and backroom team, when I say I am proud of the work we have done together to retain our Premier League status during this time. “I would also like to thank our chairman Steve Parish, his partners David Blitzer and Josh Harris and sporting director Dougie Freedman for all their support over the years. They gave me an opportunity to return to my hometown club and I have always felt we were singing from the same hymn sheet in trying to achieve our joint goals. I can only wish them all the very best of luck for a successful future and I am convinced that the club will go from strength to strength.” Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “It has been an absolute privilege and pleasure to work alongside Roy, who is both a magnificent human and an outstanding football manager. I know how much it has meant to Roy managing the club he supported as a child, further adding to his distinguished and unparalleled career in football management. His record with us simply cannot be overstated, he is the only Palace manager to secure four years in the Premier League and he has helped give us stability in the most turbulent of times. We will be forever grateful for his immense contribution and I am delighted that we will have the opportunity to show our appreciation at Selhurst Park after the Arsenal match, alongside 6,500 supporters. “Roy will leave us after our final Premier League match of the season with our enormous thanks for his incredible contribution to our club, and with our very best wishes for the future.” Who could replace Hodgson at Palace? Frank Lampard Telegraph Sport reported last week that Lampard, who has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in January, was the leading contender to replace Hodgson. The 42 year-old would bring star appeal and would facilitate the arrival of players such as Billy Gimour on loan, although his relative lack of experience - particularly at a club used to survival battles - would be a concern. Sean Dyche It is difficult to think of what more Dyche could achieve at Burnley, having already led them into the Europa League in 2018. Palace might not represent a huge step up but he would surely be tempted by working with a bigger budget in south London and his appointment would represent some level of tactical continuity, with Dyche sharing Hodgson's love of structure and discipline. Fans who hankered for more expansive football by the end of Hodgson's tenure might not see the appeal, however. Eddie Howe The former Bournemouth manager had seemed set to take over at Celtic, and is still the favourite with bookmakers, but has kept his options open for now, presumably on the basis that Premier League jobs could become available. Palace would make sense on many levels but Howe does have a point to prove given his time at Bournemouth ended in relegation. Scott Parker Parker's future at Fulham is uncertain with the club hierarchy reported to have become disenchanted with how the club's relegation was confirmed. He has won admirers with his attitude and style of play this season, but Fulham's whimper at the end of the campaign is hard to overlook and his appointment at Palace would constitute a big gamble. Steve Cooper One of the brighest coaches in the Championship, who has taken Swansea to the brink of the play-off final despite having little or no money to spend, Cooper would represent the progressive choice. Swansea's stylish football would appeal to Palace fans eager for more entertainment but, again, would Steve Parish really take that kind of risk?

  • Former Cubs OF Kyle Schwarber hits home run in return to Wrigley

    Former Cub Kyle Schwarber made some noise in his return to Wrigley Field with the Nationals Monday.

  • Israel Is Bleeding From Within. Restoring the Peace Shouldn't Mean a Return to the Way We Lived Before

    But restoring the peace shouldn't mean a return to the way we lived before, writes Ayelet Gundar-Goshen

  • Observations: Cubs spoil Jon Lester’s return, hit 3 home runs

    The Cubs offense squared up Jon Lester for five runs in the lefty's return to Wrigley Field on Monday, a 7-3 Cubs win.

  • Djokovic admits 'long shot' to beat Nadal at Roland Garros

    Novak Djokovic admitted Sunday that he's "a long shot" to win Roland Garros where he would likely have to dethrone rival and 13-time Paris champion Rafael Nadal.

  • Ravens’ free agent pass rushing options beginning to dwindle

    The Baltimore Ravens could look to sign a veteran pass rusher in free agency. However, their options are slowly dwindling

  • Lester, Schwarber talk 'business decisions' Cubs face with Bryant, Rizzo, Báez

    Nationals pitcher Jon Lester and outfielder Kyle Schwarber weighed in on the chances former Cubs teammates Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Bez sign elsewhere this offseason.

  • IndyCar Values TV Reach Over Revenue With Sport in ‘Growth Mode’

    NBC will carry the Indianapolis 500 on May 30, and according to a recent media report, it could be the last time that “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” airs on the broadcast network. The story said NBC is close to “walk[ing] away from its TV rights deal with IndyCar” and that CBS would be the […]

  • Spain sends army as 5,000 migrants reach Ceuta

    Footage from local Faro TV channel showed soldiers in armored vehicles guarding the enclave's beach as dozens of migrants emerged from the water while hundreds of potential migrants stood on the Moroccan side of the fence between the enclave and Morocco.Soldiers started patrolling the border along with Spanish police, Grande-Marlaska told state broadcaster TVE. As many as 6,000 Moroccans, including about 1,500 minors, swam into Ceuta on Monday (May 17) and Tuesday (May 18), he said.A spokesman for Ceuta's government delegation said soldiers will also work with police in sensitive locations within the enclave to maintain order on the streets.One person died in Monday's crossing, the spokesman said.

  • Manny Machado slide brings Dustin Pedroia-Red Sox incident to mind

    Manny Machado executed a controversial slide Sunday that may remind Red Sox fans of the time he took out Dustin Pedroia in 2017.

  • Reds' Nick Castellanos lets fan explain post-home run fist bump and it involves Rob Manfred

    Castellanos look into the camera as the fan tells the kicker is pure perfection.

  • Flashback: Paul and Linda McCartney Bring Domestic Bliss of ‘Ram’ to the Stage

    On the 50th anniversary of Ram, watch Macca and Wings perform "Eat at Home" from The Bruce McMouse Show

  • Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer’s ‘Hella Mega Tour’ Unveils New Summer Dates

    The “Hella Mega Tour” featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer has unveiled new dates, beginning in July and stretching into September. The Live Nation-produced tour, originally scheduled for last summer but postponed due to the pandemic, will hit 21 cities in North America, including such stadiums as Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Wrigley […]