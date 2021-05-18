Cubs’ Nico Hoerner makes ‘game-saving’ defensive play vs. Nationals

The Telegraph

Roy Hodgson is to step down at the end of the season as manager of Crystal Palace. The 73 year-old’s final match in charge will be away to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. It will also, Hodgson said, be his last match managing in the Premier League. Before that Hodgson will be given the opportunity of a send-off by the Palace fans with 6,500 allowed to attend the home fixture against Arsenal at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening. “After more than 45 years of coaching I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football, so our final two matches will be my last ones as manager of Crystal Palace,” Hodgson said. The former England manager, who has also coached Fulham, Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League, took over at his boyhood club in September 2017. Under Hodgson, Palace have maintained their Premier League status on four consecutive occasions. He is the first Palace manager to achieve that. “It’s been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace,” Hodgson added. “I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager. “I have had so much support from my wife and family throughout my career and I have been contemplating this decision for some time, and now I believe the time is right to consider them and to see what the future holds for me. “I have really enjoyed my time at Palace, I have been privileged to work with an outstanding group of professional and dedicated players, most of whom have been with me throughout the four years. A manager is only as good as the players who perform on the pitch. I have been fortunate that those in my charge have certainly given me that and I thank them for it. I am sure I speak for all the players, my coaching staff and backroom team, when I say I am proud of the work we have done together to retain our Premier League status during this time. “I would also like to thank our chairman Steve Parish, his partners David Blitzer and Josh Harris and sporting director Dougie Freedman for all their support over the years. They gave me an opportunity to return to my hometown club and I have always felt we were singing from the same hymn sheet in trying to achieve our joint goals. I can only wish them all the very best of luck for a successful future and I am convinced that the club will go from strength to strength.” Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “It has been an absolute privilege and pleasure to work alongside Roy, who is both a magnificent human and an outstanding football manager. I know how much it has meant to Roy managing the club he supported as a child, further adding to his distinguished and unparalleled career in football management. His record with us simply cannot be overstated, he is the only Palace manager to secure four years in the Premier League and he has helped give us stability in the most turbulent of times. We will be forever grateful for his immense contribution and I am delighted that we will have the opportunity to show our appreciation at Selhurst Park after the Arsenal match, alongside 6,500 supporters. “Roy will leave us after our final Premier League match of the season with our enormous thanks for his incredible contribution to our club, and with our very best wishes for the future.” Who could replace Hodgson at Palace? Frank Lampard Telegraph Sport reported last week that Lampard, who has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in January, was the leading contender to replace Hodgson. The 42 year-old would bring star appeal and would facilitate the arrival of players such as Billy Gimour on loan, although his relative lack of experience - particularly at a club used to survival battles - would be a concern. Sean Dyche It is difficult to think of what more Dyche could achieve at Burnley, having already led them into the Europa League in 2018. Palace might not represent a huge step up but he would surely be tempted by working with a bigger budget in south London and his appointment would represent some level of tactical continuity, with Dyche sharing Hodgson's love of structure and discipline. Fans who hankered for more expansive football by the end of Hodgson's tenure might not see the appeal, however. Eddie Howe The former Bournemouth manager had seemed set to take over at Celtic, and is still the favourite with bookmakers, but has kept his options open for now, presumably on the basis that Premier League jobs could become available. Palace would make sense on many levels but Howe does have a point to prove given his time at Bournemouth ended in relegation. Scott Parker Parker's future at Fulham is uncertain with the club hierarchy reported to have become disenchanted with how the club's relegation was confirmed. He has won admirers with his attitude and style of play this season, but Fulham's whimper at the end of the campaign is hard to overlook and his appointment at Palace would constitute a big gamble. Steve Cooper One of the brighest coaches in the Championship, who has taken Swansea to the brink of the play-off final despite having little or no money to spend, Cooper would represent the progressive choice. Swansea's stylish football would appeal to Palace fans eager for more entertainment but, again, would Steve Parish really take that kind of risk?