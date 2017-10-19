Cubs must overcome Kershaw to stay alive

CHICAGO -- For the first time in almost three weeks, the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to bounce back from a loss.

The stakes could not be much higher this time around. Los Angeles holds a decisive 3-1 lead over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Championship Series and has the opportunity to close out the series in Game 5 on Thursday night at Wrigley Field.

A win would vault the Dodgers into the World Series for the first time since 1988. A loss would push the series back to Los Angeles and give the defending champion Cubs a renewed sense of hope.

The Cubs staved off elimination with a 3-2 victory Wednesday night in Game 4. The outcome snapped a six-game postseason winning streak for the Dodgers, whose previous loss was Sept. 29 against the Colorado Rockies.

"I wouldn't say that the pressure is on us," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I think that we're in a pretty good spot. We've got our No. 1 pitcher going tomorrow, and we've got two of the guys at the back end rested.

"I can't speak to their mindset (on the Cubs), but I still like the position we're in."

The Dodgers will turn to left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who went 18-4 with a 2.31 ERA during the regular season. Kershaw has five career postseason victories and needs one more to match Burt Hooton's franchise record.

In the series opener against the Cubs, Kershaw allowed two runs on four hits in five innings in Los Angeles' 5-2 victory on Saturday. He walked one and struck out four in a no-decision.

"I feel good," Kershaw said. "I don't feel any different than when I feel normal. I feel normal, which is great."

The Cubs will counter with left-hander Jose Quintana, who faces the Dodgers and Kershaw for the second time this series. The Colombia native gave up two runs on two hits in five innings in his first appearance. He walked two and fanned four.