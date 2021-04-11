Cubs’ Mike Borzello ejected after Pirates hit two batters

The Telegraph

Rachael Blackmore’s commercial potential will “sky-rocket” following a Grand National triumph that will elevate her into the select group of global sportswomen capable of earning more than £1 million a year, according to industry experts. As the first female Grand National winner, Blackmore has permanently etched her name into sports history, but the prospect of further years at the top and more groundbreaking achievements has already prompted a flurry of requests. The various “rich lists” in sport remain dominated by men, whether domestically or globally, with tennis players Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka the only two women in the top 60 of the Forbes list. “The commercial landscape is drastically different to the men but more and more [brands] are looking to align with the women’s sport boom,” said Luca Russo, the director of football at Forte Sports Management. Of Blackmore, he said: “I can imagine her commercial opportunities will sky-rocket from here. She has got that tag as the first. She will always have that tag and she will only go on to possibly break more barriers. It should be a no-brainer to align with her. She should be very attractive as an athlete. “Too much can, of course, become a distraction. It’s a fine balance but it comes down to the team to satisfy the needs of the brand and athlete but keep performance at the front. If that goes up, everything else goes up.” Russo would not comment on potential numbers but, allied to more traditional commercial partnerships, said that digital opportunities were particularly “booming” across social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Another industry expert said that deals totalling more than £1 million were certainly now feasible for the 31-year-old. “She could do every opportunity and easily earn that,” the expert said. “It would put her into an unusual category. There are very few women getting really close to that. But does she want to do everything?” Quiet revolutionary Rachael Blackmore has changed sporting landscape forever Blackmore does have two main sponsorship deals, with BetVictor and PC Insurances, and will clearly be in an extremely strong position when these come up for renewal. She is represented by Rebecca Evans, of Line Up Sports, which is also acutely aware that her primary focus remains her racing career. Racing insiders universally describe a modest, humble and private person who, like Jonny Wilkinson in rugby or the sailor Dame Ellen MacArthur, will be far more concerned with her sport than maximising every commercial opportunity. With jockeys generally receiving about eight per cent of the winnings from a race, Blackmore is likely to have received about £30,000 of the £375,000 first prize from Saturday’s Grand National. She is back in the saddle tomorrow and, having also been crowned leading rider at Cheltenham, there is one more “first” she will now have in her sights.