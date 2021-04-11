Cubs’ Mike Borzello ejected after Pirates hit two batters

Maddie Lee
·1 min read
Cubs’ Mike Borzello ejected after Pirates hit two batters originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the commotion after Pirates pitcher JT Brubaker hit a second Cubs batter in as many innings, home plate umpire Greg Gibson motioned toward the outraged Cubs dugout.

It wasn’t immediately clear from afar, however, who Gibson had ejected.

The answer came about 10 minutes later when, according to the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro, an announcement in the PNC Park press box said it was "believed’ to have been Cubs associate pitching, catching and strategy coach Mike Borzello.

Borzello’s ejection came after Brubaker hit Kris Bryant with the first pitch of the fourth inning. Just one inning prior, Brubaker had pegged Willson Contreras in the back.

The Cubs were trailing the Pirates 4-1 in the top of the fourth inning.

