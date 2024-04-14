Cubs' Michael Busch homers in fourth straight game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch is on quite a run for the North Siders, and he continued it Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.

Batting in the fourth inning of the contest, Busch blasted a two-run shot to right-center field, giving the Cubs a 3-0 edge as they try to take the series from the Mariners.

Busch WHACKED 💥



Make that FOUR consecutive days with a home run for Michael Busch! pic.twitter.com/qpBXcrGo2L — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 14, 2024

The home run gives Busch long balls in four consecutive games, with all four coming away from Wrigley Field as the team continues its West Coast road trip.

The four-game streak isn’t unprecedented in Cubs’ history, but it’s just one shy of tying the record for most consecutive games with a home run.

According to Stathead, that record of five consecutive games with a home run is held by four players, including Christopher Morel, who accomplished the feat last season. Sammy Sosa, Ryne Sandberg and Hack Wilson all have streaks of five consecutive games with a long ball.

Patrick Wisdom had a pair of four-game streaks in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Busch will likely get his shot at tying the record on Monday when the Cubs visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Phoenix’s Chase Field.

The current MLB record for most consecutive games with a home run is held by Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey Jr., who all hit long balls in eight straight contests.

