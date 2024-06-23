Cubs take on the Mets in series rubber match

New York Mets (36-39, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (37-40, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Luis Severino (4-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (4-2, 2.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -114, Mets -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and New York Mets meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago has gone 22-17 in home games and 37-40 overall. The Cubs are 10th in the NL with 74 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

New York is 18-16 in road games and 36-39 overall. The Mets have hit 87 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel leads the Cubs with 14 home runs while slugging .386. Cody Bellinger is 11-for-36 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Starling Marte has a .278 batting average to lead the Mets, and has nine doubles, two triples and seven home runs. Brandon Nimmo is 15-for-40 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.74 ERA, even run differential

Mets: 8-2, .294 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.