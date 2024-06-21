Cubs take on the Mets in first of 3-game series

New York Mets (35-38, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (36-39, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (2-5, 4.98 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (7-1, 1.89 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -159, Mets +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the New York Mets on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Chicago has gone 21-16 at home and 36-39 overall. The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.86.

New York has gone 17-15 in road games and 35-38 overall. The Mets have hit 83 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

Friday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 12 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 11-for-33 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 16 home runs while slugging .475. Brandon Nimmo is 14-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mets: 8-2, .273 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.