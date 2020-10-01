Cubs-Marlins Game 2 postponed due to weather

MLB’s bustling wild-card round has hit a snag — but it’s because of weather, not coronavirus.

Game 2 of the NL wild-card series between the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins scheduled for 2:08 p.m. ET Thursday has been postponed until Friday because of the threat of a storm.

From MLB’s announcement:

Today’s scheduled Game 2 of the Wild Card Series between the host Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins has been postponed due to forecasted inclement conditions, Major League Baseball announced today. Game 2 has been rescheduled for Friday afternoon at 2:08 p.m. (ET)/1:08 p.m. (CT) on ABC, unless there is only one game remaining. If Cubs-Marlins is the only game remaining, then first pitch will be at 7:08 p.m. (ET)/6:08 p.m. (CT) on ABC. Should a Game 3 be necessary, then it will be played on Saturday, with timing to be determined.

The Marlins took Game 1 in an upset on Wednesday and would have been looking to close out the series on Thursday. Now, they’ll have an extra day to prepare — and the Cubs will have an extra day to plan how to survive.

We saw weather also play a factor in Wednesday night’s game in Cleveland between the Indians and Yankees, as the game was delayed and partially played during a storm, then delayed again. After criticism about their decisions to delay that game, it seems like MLB is being extra cautious here.

On the bright side, MLB’s bubble format in the next rounds showed eliminate any rain worries. After the wild-card rounds, games will be played in San Diego, Los Angeles and domed stadiums in Houston and Arlington. The LDS round doesn’t start until Monday, so the Marlins and Cubs should be able to finish up without delaying things.

