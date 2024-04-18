Cubs take on the Marlins in first of 4-game series

Miami Marlins (4-15, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (11-7, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Andrew Jacob Puk (0-3, 5.91 ERA, 2.44 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -149, Marlins +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Miami Marlins on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Chicago has an 11-7 record overall and a 5-1 record at home. The Cubs have hit 21 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

Miami has a 2-4 record on the road and a 4-15 record overall. The Marlins are 3-10 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Busch has six home runs, nine walks and 13 RBI while hitting .317 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 12-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has a .288 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has four doubles and three home runs. Luis Arraez is 14-for-40 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Marlins: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (back), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (back)

Marlins: Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Christian Bethancourt: 10-Day IL (illness), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.