Cubs manager Craig Counsell booed during tribute video in 1st visit back to Milwaukee

It was the first shock of the MLB offseason when longtime Brewers manager and Milwaukee-area native Craig Counsell was hired by the archrival Chicago Cubs, creating yet another storyline in the I-94 series.

While the Cubs played the Brewers in a three-game series at Wrigley Field earlier this month, Monday’s matchup between the two clubs marks the first time Counsell returns to American Family Field as the manager of an opposing team.

Honoring their manager of nine seasons, the Brewers played a video tribute for Counsell, who also spent six seasons of his playing career with the club, ahead of Monday afternoon’s game.

Counsell was greeted by a loud smattering of boos by the Brewers faithful at the conclusion of the video tribute, though the Cubs skipper appeared to take the treatment in stride.

Counsell and the Cubs would go on to lose to the Brewers in the manager’s return to Milwaukee by a score of 5-1, with all five Milwaukee runs being scored in the eighth inning.

The Cubs, losers of five straight, will aim to even up the series against the Brewers Tuesday evening, with first pitch slated for 6:40 p.m. local time.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

This story uses functionality that may not work in our app. Click here to open the story in your web browser.