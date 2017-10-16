Cubs' Maddon stands by not using Davis, questions criticism

CHICAGO (AP) -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon is standing by his decision not to use All-Star closer Wade Davis in Chicago's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series and is questioning the criticism coming his way.

Maddon insisted Monday that Davis was only available for one inning in a save situation. He dismissed the second guessing, a day after John Lackey gave up a three-run homer to Justin Turner in the ninth to send Los Angeles to a 4-1 win and a 2-0 series lead. Game 3 is Tuesday.

Maddon says Davis was still limited after a seven-out save in Game 5 of the Division Series against Washington. He adds the media ''should be doing a better job than relying on Twitter.''

