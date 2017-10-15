Cubs' Maddon ejected for arguing reviewed play at home plate

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, right, is thrown out by umpire Mike Winters during the seventh inning of Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon was ejected for arguing with umpire Mike Winters after a call at the plate was overturned by video review in the seventh inning of the opening game of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night

Charlie Culberson of the Los Angeles Dodgers was originally called out at home on a single by Justin Turner. After a review that took 2 minutes, 45 seconds, Culberson was ruled safe, apparently due to the way catcher Willson Contreras blocked the plate.

Contreras extended his left leg as he caught the ball, preventing Culberson from touching the plate as he slid past.

After the replay, Maddon stormed out of the dugout and began to argue. Winters, the crew chief, let him make a brief case before tossing him.